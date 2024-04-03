Perthshire construction firm Algo pin losses on ‘onerous’ local government contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire construction firm Algo pin losses on ‘onerous’ local government contracts

Firm 'honoured' social housing contracts which contributed to multi-million pound losses for the company.

By Paul Malik
Algo House Perth Pic Phil Hannah
Algo House Perth Pic Phil Hannah

Perthshire construction company Algo have posted pre-tax losses of £3.5 million they say have been caused by “onerous” local government contracts.

But bosses at the firm said they would have recorded a profit of more than £722,000 to June 2023 when the contracts are treated as exceptional items in the annual accounts.

Algo took on two contracts to construct social housing projects in Kirkcaldy and Dundee, with Fife Council and Caledonia Housing Association respectively.

A regeneration project of 36 flats in Kirkcaldy and a new build housing development on Coldside Road were awarded in 2019.

Director Murray Alexander said Algo tried to renegotiate with Fife Council and Caldeonia without success, after building materials rocketed in cost by 40%.

Both projects resulted in a gross loss of £4.5m.

And the director warned building firms could be put-off in future from taking on “much needed” social housing projects if local authorities and associations remain inflexible.

Algo ‘honoured’ commitments at a cost

Each contract was agreed on a “fixed price” basis before the pandemic in 2019, Mr Alexander said.

But the rapid rise in building material costs, hyper-inflation and the cost of living crisis resulted in a shortfall, who still “honoured” the contracts and completed the builds.

Mr Alexander said: “The contracts were negotiated before the pandemic.

“The contracts are traditionally fixed price, allowing for 2-3% inflationary costs.

“But we were hit with at least a 40% increase in material costs over the course of the contracts.

“We tried to negotiate because of the severity of the increases, we got a ‘little’ bit from Fife Council, but nothing from Caledonia.

“Algo was able to pull on resources from elsewhere to complete these contracts.

“There is a real need for affordable, social housing to be built.

“But government rates have not caught-up with post-covid inflationary costs.

“Any company carrying out these type of contracts is having a hard time, if they are unable to renegotiate.

“We have learnt a lot. We think now ‘do we go back and do more?’ Perhaps, but it needs to be at a much more increased rate where we can actually afford to pay our subcontractors and come out the other end.”

Outlook strong

Despite the financial set-backs caused by the two “onerous” contracts, the outlook for Algo is positive, the company say.

Algo are currently constructing new warehouses for House of Bruar, at their site in Ballinluig.

A warehouse at The House of Bruar in Ballinluig where their new £2m building is planned. Image: House of Bruar.

And the firm is also to break ground on the Seamab school for children with complex additional needs in Crook of Devon.

The company employs around 200 staff, directly and indirectly, on its national projects.

Current open contract books are valued at around £75m.

Post year end trading has been strong, they added, with turnover for the six months to December 2023 up on the previous year at £16.5m,

This has generated gross profit margins of £2.5m and profit before tax of £1m, the firm said.

Algo has net assets of £3.7m and net current assets of £2.4m as of December 2023.

‘Difficult year’

Financial director Stewart McIntyre added: “We took the decision to honour the contracts for both the council and the housing association, even though the whole scope of the contract changed during the covid and hyper-inflation period.

“Our competitors might not have done that and some companies might not have been able to afford to do that.

“We feel we honoured our end of the bargain, but we do not feel the council and association participated in their end.

“Our trading results up to the year end of 2023 are very strong, over £1m profit pre-tax.

Caledonia Housing Association development in Dundee. Image: Caledonia Housing Association

“We treated the contracts as onerous contracts, and our other projects are profitable. We have treated these as exceptional items in the accounts.

“But underlying profit was strong last year to June 2023, but the two contracts have dragged us down.

“We are up on last year, we are in a strong position going forward, but this has been a difficult experience.”

Fife Council was approached for comment.

A spokesperson for Caledonia Housing Association said; “It would not be appropriate for Caledonia Housing Association to comment on a third party supplier’s annual accounts.”

 

More from Business

Adverts for Nationwide featuring actor Dominic West have been banned for misleading consumers (Paul Faith/PA)
Nationwide’s ‘not closing our branches’ ads banned by watchdog
A post on Katie Price’s Instagram account for a diet food firm has been banned for not being clear it was an ad, irresponsibly promoting a diet that fell below 800 calories a day and making unauthorised weight loss claims (Aaron Chown/PA)
Katie Price Instagram post for diet food firm banned
Santander saw cases of purchase scams jump by nearly a third last year, compared with 2022 (Alamy/PA)
Purchase scam cases jumped by around a third in 2023, says Santander
Shares in the City fell on Tuesday. (John Walton/PA)
FTSE retreats from 14-month highs
Taylor Swift has joined the list of the world’s wealthiest people (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift joins billionaire club thanks to music and tour earnings
A Tesla logo (Niall Carson/PA)
Tesla sales fall nearly 9% to start the year as competition heats up
Google has agreed to delete billions of records containing personal information collected from millions of people through its Chrome web browser (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Google to delete user records gathered from browser private mode
Emma Gilthorpe will join the group on May 1 (PA)
Heathrow executive Emma Gilthorpe to take the helm at Royal Mail
Microsoft said it was expanding the approach worldwide to help ‘ensure clarity for customers’ (Thibault Camus/AP/PA)
Microsoft splits Teams from Office app suite globally
The number of mortgages approved to home-buyers increased in February to the highest level seen since September 2022 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Home-buyer mortgage approvals jump to highest level since month of mini-budget