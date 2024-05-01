Scottish economy estimated to have shrunk by 0.3% in February, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish economy estimated to have shrunk by 0.3% in February, figures show

By Press Association
Scotland’s economy is estimated to have shrunk by 0.3% in February, according to new GDP figures from the Scottish Government (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Scotland’s economy is estimated to have shrunk by 0.3% in February, figures from the Scottish Government show.

Its latest report revealed onshore GDP had contracted in the second month of 2024, despite having seen growth of 0.6% in January.

The new figures come as GDP data for the final three months of 2023 was revised, with the economy now said to have fallen by 0.5% over this period – compared with a previous estimate which said GDP had fallen by 0.6%

In its report, the Scottish Government said: “Although monthly GDP has fluctuated recently, the trend in underlying quarterly GDP has been broadly flat since the end of 2021.”

The latest figures show that GDP only grew by 0.1% over the course of 2023, with this revised down from an initial estimate which said the economy had grown by 0.2%.

However in the three months to February, GDP was estimated to have grown by 0.4% when compared with the previous three-month period.

The report noted that this was an improvement following the 0.5% fall in GDP in the final three months of 2023.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan said the figures showed the “challenging global economic conditions we continue to face” but stressed that the “overall outlook is of strengthening growth in Scotland’s economy”.

Ms McAllan said: “The three months to February saw growth of 0.4%. Looking ahead, the Scottish Fiscal Commission forecast economic growth to strengthen moderately across 2024 and 2025.

“The latest indicators provide an encouraging start to the year with more new businesses, stronger business activity and ongoing resilience in the labour market.”

And she added: “The Scottish Government is investing over £5 billion through its 2024-25 budget to drive an economy that is fair, green and growing.”

Meanwhile Scottish Secretary Alister Jack stated: “Long-term sustainable growth remains our goal, and with inflation expected to fall to our 2% target soon, we’re on track to achieve that. We must stick to our plan.

“Just this week, 2.4 million Scottish workers saw the benefit of the second 2p National Insurance cut, meaning a saving of £833 a year for the average worker. That’s on top of the biggest ever increase to the national living wage.

“The UK Government is now investing more than £3 billion direct into communities across the whole of Scotland, boosting trade and encouraging opportunity throughout the UK.”