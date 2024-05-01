Mulberry reveals sales woes amid luxury spending downturn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mulberry reveals sales woes amid luxury spending downturn

Press Association
Luxury handbag maker Mulberry has revealed a hit to full-year sales as luxury shoppers cut back on their spending (Mulberry/PA)
High-end handbag maker Mulberry has revealed a hit to full-year sales as luxury shoppers cut back on their spending.

The British firm reported a 4% drop in group revenues for the year to March 30 as it said trading conditions worsened in the final three months.

It said the sales fall came “against a backdrop of challenging macro-economic conditions and a decline in luxury consumer spending”.

In the UK, retail sales dropped 3.2%, while it said trading in China was also impacted by economic uncertainty in the country and fewer numbers of luxury shoppers visiting stores in the region.

Somerset-based Mulberry warned that there was no immediate end in sight to the UK and China trading woes.

It also reiterated its warnings over annual losses as it counts the cost of expansion across Sweden and Australia, as well as investment in areas such as IT.

Shares in the  group slumped 9% in Wednesday morning trading after the gloomy update.

Thierry Andretta, chief executive of Mulberry, said: “Mulberry has not been immune to the broader downturn in luxury spending experienced in recent months, particularly in the UK and Asia.

“Looking ahead, the trading environment in the UK and China remains challenging and we do not expect this to change in the short term.”

The wider sector has suffered amid a global luxury spending downturn, which has impacted the likes of British fashion label Burberry and Gucci owner Kering.

French group Kering warned last month over an expected plunge in half-year profits after first quarter revenues slumped by 10%, with sales at its flagship Gucci brand off by 18%.

In the UK, trading troubles have been compounded after the Government scrapped VAT-free shopping for tourists a few years ago, a move which particularly affected luxury retailers who rely on affluent tourists.

Many luxury retailers, Mulberry and Burberry, have previously blamed the reversal of tax-free spending on weaker sales in the UK, with shoppers instead choosing to spend more on luxury items in other European cities.