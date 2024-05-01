GSK raises profit guidance as vaccine demand grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GSK raises profit guidance as vaccine demand grows

By Press Association
The new GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) production building (Andy Buchanan/PA)
GSK has lifted its profit forecasts for the year as it highlighted strong demand for respiratory virus and shingle vaccines.

Shares in the company made gains on Wednesday morning as a result.

Emma Walmsley, chief executive officer of the pharmaceutical firm, hailed a “strong start to 2024, with another quarter of excellent performance and continued pipeline progress”.

The firm said it therefore expects to see annual core operating profits grow by between 9% and 11% in 2024, improving upon its previous forecast of 7% to 10%.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020
Emma Walmsley, chief executive officer at GSK (GSK/PA)

It also told shareholders that turnover is expected grow at the upper end of its 5-7% range.

GSK said total sales grew by 10%, or 13% excluding Covid-19 related treatments, for the first quarter of 2024 compared with a year earlier.

This was boosted by a 16% rise in vaccine sales, as it benefited from strong demand for Shingrix.

Sales of the shingles vaccine treatment jumped by 18% as it was supported by expanding immunisation programmes in many markets, including the UK and Australia.

The company also saw higher demand for Arexvy, a respiratory virus vaccine for older adults, amid positive sales in the US.

However, GSK said it saw a negative impact, of around six percentage points, to its vaccine business due to lower demand for Covid-related treatments.

Ms Walmsley added: “We have strengthened prospects for growth in all of our key therapeutic areas this quarter: infectious diseases, HIV, respiratory/immunology and oncology.

“We expect this strong momentum to continue and look forward to delivering another year of meaningful growth in sales and earnings in 2024.”

GSK shares were up 2.1% to 1,709p after early trading.