Perth residents quizzed on flood risks ahead of public meeting

Perth residents are being asked to pinpoint the city’s biggest flood risks so people can take better steps to protect themselves.

Hundreds of leaflets have gone out, inviting households to a public meeting next Saturday.

Perth locals are also being asked to fill in a questionnaire ahead of the meeting, which asks about their own experiences of flooding.

The session is being organised by Perth Community Flood Aid.

Spokeswoman Janice Haig said the group wanted to build up a detailed picture of where the greatest risks are, so they can target support accordingly.

“This isn’t a blame game,” she said.

“It’s not about criticising the council, or Scottish Water, although there are things other organisations could be doing.

“It’s about what we all have to do to protect ourselves.”

Perth Community Flood Aid was originally set up to support residents in the Craigie area following repeated incidents there.

It has a budget to help people affected by flooding from the Buckie, Scouring and Craigie burns in Perth.

However, next week’s meeting, in Perth’s Glenearn Community Campus, will be open to everyone who has concerns about flooding in their neighbourhoods.

Janice said: “We have built up a lot of knowledge over time. So if people want to come from Abernethy, Scone, or anywhere else that is being affected by flooding, there will be information at the meeting that can help them too.”

The Scottish Flood Forum will also be present. It can advise on products such as sandbags, barriers and air brick covers.

Meeting follows repeated flooding in Perth during 2023

The public meeting will be a chance for Perth Community Flood Aid to update people on its activities since its last session in January.

Around 60-70 people attended that gathering.

However, the region has been hit by heavy rainfall through the second half of 2023, putting flooding front and centre in many more people’s minds.

Perth and Kinross Council came in for criticism at the start of October when it failed to close the South Inch floodgates despite weather warnings.

Properties including Bell’s Sports Centre were deluged, along with homes and businesses, when the River Tay burst its banks.

Storm Babet brought more rain later in October.

And Storm Debi this week led to further disruption.

Janice issued an alert on Monday, urging people to avoid the railway tunnels near her Craigie home after the sewers overflowed again.

The route is used by children walking to and from school.

The path from Glenearn Road to the South Inch was also coated in thick, sticky mud which included sewer contamination.

Message to residents: ‘you are not alone’

Janice said recent events had left many residents feeling anxious.

But she insists people power can be effective.

Perth Community Flood Aid is hoping to identify sites for four community sandbag stores.

And its questionnaire will help it to target those people who may not have asked for help this far.

“We want to pinpoint which areas – houses or sections of streets – are being affected by flooding,” said Janice.

“Then we can go to those houses and knock on people’s doors and ask them if they need help, if they need information, if they need someone to take action.”

She added: “There are lots of people who are not on Facebook, or who just don’t want to make a fuss.

“Often it’s older people who are just getting on with cleaning up the mess every time they’re flooded. They might not know there’s help available to them.”

And while next Saturday’s meeting is not about apportioning blame, Janice said agencies in Perth and elsewhere need to recognise that when it comes to flooding, residents often do know best.

“The experts need to listen to local people too,” she said.

“They are the experts in their own areas. You don’t need a qualification in hydrology to be able to say ‘Here’s where the water goes in my bit. And here’s where it could be diverted without harming somebody else’.”

• The public meeting will be held in Glenearn Community Campus at 12.30pm on November 25.