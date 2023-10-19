Bell’s Sports Centre set to re-open partially after last Perth flooding

Fitness classes are returning to Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth after the venue was flooded earlier this month.

Bosses say the first floor fitness studios will re-open on Monday, October 23.

However, the ground floor of the centre remains out of use bounds, due to flood damage.

Live Active Leisure, the charity which manages the site, said: “Large parts of Bell’s Sports Centre have been significantly affected by the flood waters during the weekend of October 7-8.

“All ground floor areas have been impacted, this includes the main arena, fitness gym, fitness studio 2, squash courts, meeting rooms, changing rooms and ancillary areas.”

The spokesperson added: “We are continuing to assess the damage in these areas, but they will remain closed at this time.

“Further updates will be provided when more information is available.”

Flooded Bell’s Sports Centre team ‘overwhelmed’

Bell’s Sports Centre was one of a number of properties flooded on the weekend of October 7-8.

It happened after the nearby flood gates at the North Inch were left open.

Perth and Kinross Council has been widely criticised for failing to act quickly enough.

Photos from inside the centre were shared widely on social media.

They showed gym equipment sitting in dirty, ankle-deep water.

The revised fitness class programme will be provided between Bell’s Sports Centre and Dewars Centre from Monday.

Technical difficulties with the phone line and internet connection mean fitness classes must be booked online.

The spokesperson said: “We expect our classes to be busy. Therefore we kindly request that you only book a class space if you intend to go. And if you need to cancel, please do so as early as possible to give others the chance to attend.”

Live Active Leisure said the Bell’s team had been overwhelmed by the messages of support from customers.

It said people who want to show their backing could do so by choosing not to freeze their membership or by making a donation.