Bell’s Sports Centre set to re-open partially after last Perth flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Bell’s Sports Centre set to re-open partially after last Perth flooding

Bell's Sports Centre was among the Perth properties deluged when the North Inch flooded at the start of October

By Morag Lindsay
Bell's Sports Centre in flood water.
Bell's Sports Centre was flooded when the River Tay burst its banks. Image: Roben Antoniewicz

Fitness classes are returning to Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth after the venue was flooded earlier this month.

Bosses say the first floor fitness studios will re-open on Monday, October 23.

However, the ground floor of the centre remains out of use bounds, due to flood damage.

Live Active Leisure, the charity which manages the site, said: “Large parts of Bell’s Sports Centre have been significantly affected by the flood waters during the weekend of October 7-8.

“All ground floor areas have been impacted, this includes the main arena, fitness gym, fitness studio 2, squash courts, meeting rooms, changing rooms and ancillary areas.”

Bell's Sports Centre in Perth flooded.
Bell’s Sports Centre was badly flooded. Image: Supplied

The spokesperson added: “We are continuing to assess the damage in these areas, but they will remain closed at this time.

“Further updates will be provided when more information is available.”

Flooded Bell’s Sports Centre team ‘overwhelmed’

Bell’s Sports Centre was one of a number of properties flooded on the weekend of October 7-8.

It happened after the nearby flood gates at the North Inch were left open.

Perth and Kinross Council has been widely criticised for failing to act quickly enough.

Photos from inside the centre were shared widely on social media.

They showed gym equipment sitting in dirty, ankle-deep water.

Bell's Sports Centre in Perth flooded.
Flooded fitness equipment at Bell’s Sports Centre. Image: Perthshire Local

The revised fitness class programme will be provided between Bell’s Sports Centre and Dewars Centre from Monday.

Technical difficulties with the phone line and internet connection mean fitness classes must be booked online.

The spokesperson said: “We expect our classes to be busy. Therefore we kindly request that you only book a class space if you intend to go. And if you need to cancel, please do so as early as possible to give others the chance to attend.”

Live Active Leisure said the Bell’s team had been overwhelmed by the messages of support from customers.

It said people who want to show their backing could do so by choosing not to freeze their membership or by making a donation.

 

More from Perth & Kinross

Trees have blocked the road and take down powerlines at Almondbank.
Storm Babet: Perth bus services cancelled from 6pm
A man battles the winds in Dundee city centre on Thursday during Storm Babet.
Storm Babet: Red 'danger to life' rain warning extended to Dundee and Perthshire
CR0045080, Gayle Ritchie, Pitlochry, Enchanted Forest photographs during preview night for Sunday Post spread. Picture shows; James Ward in one of the exhibits. Wednesday 5th October, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Enchanted Forest cancelled due to 'unsafe' conditions
Multiple trees have blown over at Baxter Park in Dundee amid Storm Babet
Storm Babet: LIVE updates as extreme rainfall and strong winds hit Tayside and Fife
2
Perth Royal Infirmary entrance sign
Controversial Perthshire out of hours GP trial AXED as health chiefs U-turn on proposal
Workers installing floodgates on the Queens Bridge in Perth.
Queen's Bridge in Perth to close as Storm Babet arrives
Sales assistant, Suzanne Fogg, standing with Princess Poppy
End of era as Princess Poppy suddenly retires from Perth toy shop
Image shows Aberfeldy Caravan Park during recent floods
Storm Babet: Experts share flooding advice amid red and amber warnings for Tayside and…
Crammond Place, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Council finds no evidence of illegal carwash on Perth housing estate
Frank Oates painting a board at Strathallan School
Auchterarder signwriter Frank has painted Strathallan rolls of honour for more than 50 years

Conversation