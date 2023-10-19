For sale: £425,000 Angus eco home with four design awards

An award-winning eco home on the outskirts of Montrose has gone on the market.

The five-bedroom property in Kirkton Of Craig has won four awards for its low-energy design, including development of the decade at the 2019 Angus Design Awards.

It offers family living across two floors and enjoys views towards Montrose and the River South Esk.

It is on the market for offers over £425,000.

On the ground floor there is a boot room, family dining kitchen, utility room, shower room and three double bedrooms, including one with an en-suite shower room.

The dining area has a wall of glass windows with views across the rear garden, as well as a double-height ceiling with beams.

There is also a feature oak staircase to the upper lounge.

Upstairs the open-plan lounge looks down onto the ground floor, with a full-length picture window looking out to stunning river views.

The second floor also accommodates a family bathroom and two generously sized double bedrooms.

Outside there is a gated driveway with parking for at least five cars.

The home also has a fully enclosed garden with mature fruit trees and shrubs.

There are seating areas, and a small walled courtyard, as well as bags of outdoor storage space with a pod-style storage area and a wall of outbuildings.

The garden has a play area with a climbing frame and trampoline, which can remain as part of the sale.

At the rear of the house there is an outside tap, a chip stone washing area and another outdoor shed.

The eco home has large areas of south-facing triple glazing to take advantage of the sunshine and solar energy, as well as a small area of north-facing glazing to minimise heat loss.

The building’s insulation exceeds current building regulations so running costs are at a minimum.

The sustainable heating and hot water system links solar panels, a wood-burning stove, the ventilation system, radiators and a large thermal hot water store.

The property has received the following recognition:

2013: Commendation in residential property section from Dundee Institute of Architects.

2014: Montrose Civic Society excellence in civic design award

2017: Saltire Society (national award) for multiple dwellings at old orchard.

2019: Angus Design Awards development of the decade.

The five-bedroom detached home is available on Yopa for offers over £425,000.