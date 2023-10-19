For sale: £425,000 Angus eco home with four design awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

For sale: £425,000 Angus eco home with four design awards

The five-bedroom home was named development of the decade at the Angus Design Awards.

By Ellidh Aitken
Five-bedroom eco home in Kirkton of Craig, Angus, which has won awards for its design.
The eco home in Kirkton Of Craig has won awards for its design. Image: Yopa

An award-winning eco home on the outskirts of Montrose has gone on the market.

The five-bedroom property in Kirkton Of Craig has won four awards for its low-energy design, including development of the decade at the 2019 Angus Design Awards.

It offers family living across two floors and enjoys views towards Montrose and the River South Esk.

It is on the market for offers over £425,000.

The property is set across two floors. Image: Yopa
Downstairs there is a family kitchen area. Image: Yopa
The ground floor living area looks out onto the garden. Image: Yopa

On the ground floor there is a boot room, family dining kitchen, utility room, shower room and three double bedrooms, including one with an en-suite shower room.

The dining area has a wall of glass windows with views across the rear garden, as well as a double-height ceiling with beams.

There is also a feature oak staircase to the upper lounge.

Upstairs the open-plan lounge looks down onto the ground floor, with a full-length picture window looking out to stunning river views.

The second floor also accommodates a family bathroom and two generously sized double bedrooms.

Upstairs enjoys an open-plan living area. Image: Yopa
The property has five bedrooms. Image: Yopa
Upstairs there is a family bathroom. Image: Yopa

Outside there is a gated driveway with parking for at least five cars.

The home also has a fully enclosed garden with mature fruit trees and shrubs.

There are seating areas, and a small walled courtyard, as well as bags of outdoor storage space with a pod-style storage area and a wall of outbuildings.

The garden has a play area with a climbing frame and trampoline, which can remain as part of the sale.

At the rear of the house there is an outside tap, a chip stone washing area and another outdoor shed.

The home has views towards Montrose. Image: Yopa
The garden has a seating area and play area. Image: Yopa
The large garden is fully enclosed. Image: Yopa

The eco home has large areas of south-facing triple glazing to take advantage of the sunshine and solar energy, as well as a small area of north-facing glazing to minimise heat loss.

The building’s insulation exceeds current building regulations so running costs are at a minimum.

The sustainable heating and hot water system links solar panels, a wood-burning stove, the ventilation system, radiators and a large thermal hot water store.

The property has received the following recognition:

  • 2013: Commendation in residential property section from Dundee Institute of Architects.
  • 2014: Montrose Civic Society excellence in civic design award
  • 2017: Saltire Society (national award) for multiple dwellings at old orchard.
  • 2019: Angus Design Awards development of the decade.

The five-bedroom detached home is available on Yopa for offers over £425,000.

