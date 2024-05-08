‘Thriving’ Arbroath Mediterranean restaurant put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Thriving’ Arbroath Mediterranean restaurant put up for sale

The Grill 21 will remain open until a new owner is found.

By Ben MacDonald
The Grill 21 is up for sale
The Grill 21 has been put up for sale. Image: Google Street View

A “thriving” Mediterranean restaurant in Arbroath has been put up for sale.

The Grill 21 has been serving dishes like steaks, kebabs and baklava on High Street since 2019.

The restaurant – which has mainly five-star ratings on Tripadvisor and Google – has now been put on the market but will remain open until a new owner is found.

The reason for the sale has not been confirmed.

£240k asking price for The Grill 21 in Arbroath

The Grill 21 is on the market with Hilton Smythe with an asking price of just under £240,000.

The listing, which describes the restaurant as “thriving and popular”, says: “The Grill 21 enjoys prime real estate with ample foot traffic – a strategic advantage for expansion and increased visibility.

“To capitalise on this opportunity for growth, the new buyer could consider diversifying the menu to accommodate various dietary preferences and trends.

The Grill 21 has been serving Mediterranean dishes since 2019. Image: The Grill 21/Facebook

“This can include introducing more vegetarian and vegan options or incorporating healthier alternatives without compromising on taste.

“Furthermore, partnering with local businesses, hotels, and event organisers for catering services presents a lucrative opportunity to showcase a culinary expertise at weddings, corporate events, and private gatherings, further solidifying The Grill 21’s reputation as the go-to destination for authentic Mediterranean cuisine in Arbroath.”

The Courier has taken a look at some of the best food and drink to try when spending a day in Arbroath.

