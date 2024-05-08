‘Thriving’ Arbroath Mediterranean restaurant put up for sale

A “thriving” Mediterranean restaurant in Arbroath has been put up for sale.

The Grill 21 has been serving dishes like steaks, kebabs and baklava on High Street since 2019.

The restaurant – which has mainly five-star ratings on Tripadvisor and Google – has now been put on the market but will remain open until a new owner is found.

The reason for the sale has not been confirmed.

£240k asking price for The Grill 21 in Arbroath

The Grill 21 is on the market with Hilton Smythe with an asking price of just under £240,000.

The listing, which describes the restaurant as “thriving and popular”, says: “The Grill 21 enjoys prime real estate with ample foot traffic – a strategic advantage for expansion and increased visibility.

“To capitalise on this opportunity for growth, the new buyer could consider diversifying the menu to accommodate various dietary preferences and trends.

“This can include introducing more vegetarian and vegan options or incorporating healthier alternatives without compromising on taste.

“Furthermore, partnering with local businesses, hotels, and event organisers for catering services presents a lucrative opportunity to showcase a culinary expertise at weddings, corporate events, and private gatherings, further solidifying The Grill 21’s reputation as the go-to destination for authentic Mediterranean cuisine in Arbroath.”

The Courier has taken a look at some of the best food and drink to try when spending a day in Arbroath.