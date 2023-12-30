The best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Arbroath

Arbroath is a great place to stop for some tasty food and drink, whether it be seafood, scones or “the best pizza this side of Napoli”.

So we have put together this handy guide of the best food and drink spots in Arbroath, Angus.

Breakfast

8am-11am

If you’re in the mood for a hearty breakfast, Caffe Barista is definitely the place to go.

With a range of hot filled rolls, including black pudding, egg, sausage and a good old tattie scone, you’ll be warmed up nicely with their grub.

Address: 127 High St, Arbroath DD11 1DP

With a venue in Dundee and Arbroath, the Daily Grind Coffee Co is another great spot to grab yourself some breakfast.

They have heaps of breakfast rolls on offer, and a range of tasty hot drinks to warm you up so you can start your day off right.

At the modern coffee bar, they also have some festive options on at the moment, including the gingerbread latte and the candy cane warmer, which look absolutely delicious.

Address: 1 Millgate, Arbroath DD11 1NN

Coffee and cake

11am-12pm

It automatically becomes time for cake once eleven o’clock hits.

So why not visit Vin-Tealicious for a tasty bake?

They have plenty of scones and other tasty treats to choose from.

Address: 20 West Port, Arbroath DD11 1RE

You should also check out the Keptie Bakery on your day in Arbroath.

With locally-roasted Angus coffee from Sacred Grounds, they offer a range of tasty hot drinks.

Their bakes are splendid too, including the Biscoff style French Fancy which looks absolutely delightful.

Address: 52 Keptie St, Arbroath DD11 3AG

Lunch

12-3pm

By now, you’re likely getting a little hungrier and it’s time for some more filling scran.

At Café Seven on the High Street, you can get a range of options, including fish and chips, pasta and burgers.

For something a little less filling – but no less tasty – you could also get one of their toasties, wraps or baked potatoes.

Address: 124 High St, Arbroath DD11 1HN

Lunchtime is an excellent time for pizza, and at Copper Oven they have a wide range for you to choose from.

They take pride in their slice, stating on their website: “We pride ourselves on delivering what we believe to be the best pizza this side of Napoli.”

Why not try out the delicious-looking Rucola 2.0 pizza, one of their newer options. This comes with a tub of homemade chilli honey – perfect for dipping your crusts into.

Address: 14 Applegate, Arbroath DD11 1HX

Snack

3pm-6pm

After lunch, you might still be looking for something to fill a gap before dinner rolls around.

So here’s where will keep you satisfied during snack time.

At Pie Bobs, there are plenty of cakes – and pies – to scratch that itch.

Plus, they have some festive options at the moment, including pigs in blankets sausage rolls – yum!

Address: 5 Grant Rd, Arbroath DD11 1JY

For a wee salty snack, why not go for a bag of chips from Marco’s On The Shore?

An iconic Arbroath staple with a pretty pink building, the family-run establishment looks right onto the the Arbroath harbour.

A bag of chips is just £3.30 – a steal!

Address: 10 Shore, Arbroath DD11 1PB

Dinner

6pm-8pm

It’s finally dinner time in Arbroath and you’re hunting for something less traditional.

Why not check out the delicious Greek cuisine at Andreou’s Bistro?

They have both a range of both hot meze (e.g. calamari, halloumi fries, falafel) and cold meze (e.g. pitta, olives, houmous) to start with.

And for main, you should definitely try their mouth-watering chicken gyros. You get a heaped portion of fries, grilled chicken and salad all for just £11.99.

You can also go for the charcoal grill options at the High Street spot.

Look out for their bright blue and white frontage.

Address: 57 High St, Arbroath DD11 1AN

And for some traditional seafood, why not check out The Old Boatyard Restaurant?

Our food reviewer Brian Stormont had an excellent time there and rated the food, service and surroundings a high 4/5.

The family-run beachside restaurant offers an exceptional fish and chips as well as a tasty Caesar salad.

Check out the size of that fish!

Address: Fishmarket Quay, Arbroath DD11 1PS

Drinks

8pm till late

After dinner, you might well be looking for somewhere to get a drink. And we have some great spots for you to try.

The Smithies Deli & Gin Emporium on Keptie Street is a popular spot for some late night cocktails and snacks.

The emporium is also a delicatessen, selling olive oil, whiskey, chocolates and more.

On Fridays and Saturdays though, they sell a range of drinks and nibbles.

P.S. They’re serving pigs in blankets at the moment until 10pm!

For somewhere more traditional, why not visit the Westport Bar?

This is also on Keptie Street – clearly where everything’s happening – and with bright red signage, you can’t miss it.

With live sport, karaoke on Fridays, and in a handy spot near to the train station, it’s great for a few after dinner drinks.

Address: 23 Keptie St, Arbroath DD11 3AE