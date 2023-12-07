Arbroath coffee obsessives Sacred Grounds still full of beans after 8 years in the business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath coffee obsessives Sacred Grounds still full of beans after 8 years in the business

Angus roastery Sacred Grounds say they love being a small, local business, and have no plans to expand their small unit.

By Joanna Bremner
Sacred Grounds co-founders Kathryn Baker and Jamie Simpson.
Sacred Grounds co-founders Kathryn Baker and Jamie Simpson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

You’ll know you are approaching Sacred Grounds when you smell the rich scent of coffee wafting through the streets of Arbroath.

In a wee unit in the business park, coffee fanatics Jamie Simpson and Kathryn Baker are hard at work.

After roasting coffee beans in Glasgow, Jamie knew he wanted to continue this passion once he returned home to Arbroath.

With a desire to bring artisan coffee to Angus, the duo founded Sacred Grounds.

Today, Jamie and co-founder Kathryn remain as obsessed with coffee as they were back then.

Sacred Grounds co-founder and head roaster Jamie Simpson pours coffee beans into the roaster.
Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“When I moved back to Arbroath,” Jamie says, “we thought it would be great to bring artisan coffee into the area. But we weren’t super keen on having a coffee shop.

“So we had the idea to become a roastery to supply other places.”

Co-founder Kathryn adds: “So we did the markets, and we told people all about our coffee.

“There was a mixed response from some, and it wasn’t easy, but we persevered and we still have loyal customers who we met at markets back then.

“People understand artisan coffee more now than they did then.”

Some did not react well to the distinct taste.

“When we would do those markets” Jamie says, “it would be obvious that people were bracing themselves for that standard coffee flavour.

“Some people would taste it and go, ‘ooh!’, but others would taste it and go ‘oh no’.”

Kathryn says: “But I like to think we changed people’s understanding, and showed them what coffee could be.

“It’s more than just churning out dark brown beans.”

They ‘don’t want to take over the world’ at Sacred Grounds in Angus

Eight years on, Kathryn says they are happy as a small, local business.

And though they love their loyal customers and are always keen to take on more, they enjoy working in small, personalised batches.

“At the moment, there’s two of us and that means we can purely focus on coffee,” she says.

“We don’t want to take over the world.

“It means we have time to provide a real quality service.

“We can take smaller sacks of beans like Gesha” – what Kathryn calls the Don Perignon of coffee – “and really concentrate on the quality.”

Sacred Grounds in Arbroath provides coffee beans for plenty of local businesses. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

For Jamie, keeping things small also means their business model is sustainable.

“We might be a small operation,” he says, “but hopefully one that in years to come will still be an operating small operation, rather than one of the many people who expand unfortunately beyond the means and then don’t exist.”

Meet Scared Grounds team member, Fatima

Jamie clearly has a big space in his heart for coffee roaster, Fatima.

She (a machine, not a woman) was about to be shipped abroad when Jamie and Kathryn were considering set up shop.

It was perfect timing, and Fatima has been a crucial part of their team ever since.

“It was just meant to be,” Jamie says rather wistfully, “when I think about how many hours we’ve spent together…”

The 16-year-old coffee roaster can only roast 5 kilos of beans at a time, but this is perfect for Jamie who likes to make sure each batch is perfect.

“I guess it’s just like musicians and their instruments,” head roaster Jamie says, “you get to know an instrument and you know exactly how it plays.”

Fatima, the well-loved coffee roaster at Sacred Grounds in Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

How does the beloved Fatima roast the coffee beans?

On their roasting days – that’s Mondays and Wednesdays – Jamie will pour the green coffee beans into the top of the machine.

They get their beans from the “coffee belt”, the majority coming from South or Central America or Africa.

The beans get fed into the rotating drum, where they are tumbled and roasted. This process allows the beans to access “different types of heat”, whether that be heat from the drum itself or the hot air moving through the drum.

This, Jamie says, ensures the beans get essentially cooked evenly.

And it isn’t guesswork, it’s science.

There’s a probe in the machine which measures the temperature directly in the bean pile of each roast. He has a complicated-looking graph which plots the temperatures of current roast and compares it with previous ones.

“You can change the amount of heat you’re putting in at any time,” he explains.

“And if you’re working with an unfamiliar coffee, you can sample it. That’s all done through smell.”

Jamie checks through the beans to ensure high quality in every bag. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A sack of coffee beans can cost as much as £750, depending on the weight and the bean variety.

After the beans are roasted, they are poured out into the cooling tray. Jamie then checks through them for any duds – beans which are over or under roasted.

Then, they are ready to be bagged, and used (for the best tasting coffee, within the next month).

Sacred Grounds are completely “roast to order”, so nothing is left sitting around in the unit not being used.

‘We’re not coffee gatekeepers’

“On every bag,” Kathryn adds, “we include tasting notes. In that way, it’s very like fine wine or great chocolate, it’s the same idea.

“They can be subjective, but that’s one of the really fun parts of what we do.”

Sacred Grounds co-founder Kathryn Baker.
Sacred Grounds co-founder Kathryn Baker. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Now, the days of “mixed response” to their speciality brew are gone.

“People actually care about what they’re drinking,” says Kathryn, “they just don’t want that dark roasted coffee.

“We do have a decaf. We said specifically that if we were going to do a decaf it had to be as good as the caffeinated stuff.”

“But,” Jamie adds, “we’re not coffee gatekeepers. You can drink it any way you like.”

The duo won’t judge anyone (like yours truly) who adds milk or sugar to their Sacred Grounds coffee, although it’s so delicious it doesn’t even need it.

