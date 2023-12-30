New Year Honours: Paralympic coach and ex-Angus policeman Bob Christie bowled over by MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

New Year Honours: Paralympic coach and ex-Angus policeman Bob Christie bowled over by MBE

Bob Christie from Brechin helped guide Scotland's paralympic bowls team to a historic Commonwealth Games clean sweep at Birmingham 2022.

By Graham Brown
Bob Christie is celebrating an MBE in the New Year Honours list. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Bob Christie is celebrating an MBE in the New Year Honours list. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Former Angus bobby Bob Christie says a New Year Honours MBE was a “fantastic surprise” to round off his year.

The 63-year-old has been honoured for services to lawn bowls as head coach of Scotland’s paralympic team.

Bob was the guiding hand for a historic clean sweep of Commonwealth Games gold medals at Birmingham 2022.

Bob Christie bowler
Bob Christie on the green at Montrose Bowling Club. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

It is the highlight to date of a coaching career which also took him to the World Championships in Australia this September.

Boost for the game

And he says the accolade is a tremendous boost for both the sport of bowls and the paralympic movement.

“It was a complete surprise and I am really, really honoured to receive it,” he said.

“It’s fantastic recognition not only for the sport but the para element and everything the players strive to achieve.”

He is recently returned from the world championships in Australia where the Scots came away with a silver and a bronze.

“This was the first time the para competition has been part of the world championships so it was terrific to be part of that,” Bob added.

“There is such a strong team involved and I am privileged to receive this as recognition of all the hard work that is put in by so many.”

Bob spent more than 30 years on the beat in Angus.

He was a top-level bowler himself, representing his country before going into the coaching and administration side of the sport.

He has been Scotland’s para bowls co-ordinator since 2019.

Bob was also recognised as Scottish Disability Sport’s coach of the year in 2022.

After the joy of the Commonwealth Games, Bob revealed how he feared he might miss out completely on seeing his stars shine on the green.

He caught Covid just before the games and faced a race against time to make it to Leamington Spa’s Victoria Park greens.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Fife-born sports presenter Hazel Irvine, who has been made an MBE.
New Year Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
Flooding near Brechin during Storm Gerrit. Image: Margaret Leitch
Angus Council thank public for roads staff praise after barrage of online hate at…
Fresh weather warning of rain and snow issued for Tayside and Fife days after Storm Gerrit
Warning for MORE rain and snow across Tayside and Fife just days after Storm…
Missing people from Tayside and Fife
8 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help to…
Arbroath dookers take to the water.
Angus New Year Dooks: Are you brave enough to take the plunge?
Threewells Drive, Forfar
Forfar cat owners warned after suspected poisoning kills five
Flooding in Bankwell Crescent, Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Gerrit in Tayside and Fife: Pictures and video reveal destruction
Flooding at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road during Storm Gerrit
Storm Gerrit LIVE: Road closures and rail disruption continues in Tayside and Fife
4
Angus planners approved the Claverhouse dog park. Image: Google
Claverhouse dog park gets go ahead from Angus planners
Davidson was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court. Pic credit - Dougie Nicolson Building exterior of Forfar Sheriff Court, Forfar.
92-year-old banned and hit with four figure fine after causing havoc on Angus roads

Conversation