New Year Honours: Paralympic coach and ex-Angus policeman Bob Christie bowled over by MBE

Former Angus bobby Bob Christie says a New Year Honours MBE was a “fantastic surprise” to round off his year.

The 63-year-old has been honoured for services to lawn bowls as head coach of Scotland’s paralympic team.

Bob was the guiding hand for a historic clean sweep of Commonwealth Games gold medals at Birmingham 2022.

It is the highlight to date of a coaching career which also took him to the World Championships in Australia this September.

Boost for the game

And he says the accolade is a tremendous boost for both the sport of bowls and the paralympic movement.

“It was a complete surprise and I am really, really honoured to receive it,” he said.

“It’s fantastic recognition not only for the sport but the para element and everything the players strive to achieve.”

He is recently returned from the world championships in Australia where the Scots came away with a silver and a bronze.

“This was the first time the para competition has been part of the world championships so it was terrific to be part of that,” Bob added.

“There is such a strong team involved and I am privileged to receive this as recognition of all the hard work that is put in by so many.”

Bob spent more than 30 years on the beat in Angus.

He was a top-level bowler himself, representing his country before going into the coaching and administration side of the sport.

He has been Scotland’s para bowls co-ordinator since 2019.

Bob was also recognised as Scottish Disability Sport’s coach of the year in 2022.

After the joy of the Commonwealth Games, Bob revealed how he feared he might miss out completely on seeing his stars shine on the green.

He caught Covid just before the games and faced a race against time to make it to Leamington Spa’s Victoria Park greens.