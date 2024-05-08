Former luxury B&B near Dundee could become holiday and wedding venue with yurts

A one-time luxury bed and breakfast on the edge of Dundee could become an eco-friendly holiday let and wedding venue.

Owners of Balmuirfield House have lodged plans with Angus Council which include permission for four yurts beside the B-listed building.

The 19th century house is tucked away off Harestane Road.

It was put on the market in 2018 but was still operating as a B&B in 2021.

The current owners bought the house in 2022 but don’t plan to continue the B&B operation.

And instead they have submitted the planning bid for their future idea of short-term getaways.

On a few occasions each year they also plan to offer the house as an exclusive venue for wedding parties.

One yurt is already in place, with plans to add another three.

They are to be on farmland close to Balmuirfield House, beside the Dighty Burn.

The plans also include a timber hot tub, BBQ hut and raised pergola, some of which were erected by the previous owner.

Boutique experience

Agents Wilson Paul’s supporting statement says: “The client is environmentally-focussed and wishes to provide a short-term stay experience that offers a quiet and boutique experience in high end, individually designed rooms with personal character.

“The offer is not an ‘out an out’ commercial venture, rather a subsidiary element to family life and catering for low volume guests, in a perhaps relatively niche market.

“Our client has spent considerable personal time and effort in restoring the grounds and cutting back very significant areas of hogweed.

“The aim is to continue to restore the grounds, removing the eyesore elements and building on an environmentally sustainable and ecologically focussed business that offers tranquil, nature-focussed getaways and weddings.”

They add: “The proposals are in keeping with the existing fabric of the property and do not require any physical alterations.

“Their vision is to offer this in conjunction with their yurt offer and wide variety of animals to provide a cohesive ecological sanctuary.

“Such an entity would no doubt be an asset for Dundee and the wider area.”

Angus Council planners will consider the applications in due course.