Edzell villagers fear summer of discontent if Travellers pitch up at beauty spot

Edzell villagers say they fear another summer stand-off with Travellers at one of the area’s most popular beauty spots.

They claim Edzell Muir has been turned into a virtual “no go” area in past summers by a Travellers encampment.

Last year, Angus Council served a notice to quit on the visitors.

But the Travellers moved on before legal moves were completed.

Villagers say they have already stopped some caravans from moving on to the Muir.

And a group of around 60 Edzell residents gathered there this week.

They had hoped to meet new council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay who was visiting the village but that did not take place.

But the council say any unauthorised Angus encampment will be managed in line with their existing policies.

Abandoned dog claim

“The council is aware of the strong objections of local folk to the camp which has increased in size over recent summers,” said one of the group.

“Littering has been a serious problem including human waste in the surrounding wood.”

And they claim an abandoned dog had to be rescued by the SSPCA last summer.

“Each year the Travellers cut through the council’s barrier to access the site as they tried to do this week but were turned away by locals,” they added.

“The Muir has been leased to Angus Council for over 50 years for the enjoyment and recreation of the people of Edzell.

“The camp, which is prohibited by the lease, creates a no-go area.

“Efforts by the council in previous years to remove the visitors through the courts have proved ineffective.

“We only want the best for Edzell and Edzell folk, and take great pride in the tidiness of our village.”

Notice to quit issued last summer

A council spokesperson said: “There was an encampment on site at Edzell in 2023.

“Due to increased complaints from the local community in regard to the impact of the encampment, residents of the encampment were advised of the intention to bring legal proceedings.

“The notice to quit was then served but the action to remove was defended.

“However, the encampment moved off site before legal action was concluded so no eviction took place for this encampment.

“Should an unauthorised encampment arrive in Edzell, we will manage this in line with the council’s policy and procedure for the management of unauthorised encampments in Angus.

“Angus Council respects the legal rights of this community.

“We will continue to engage positively with members of the Gypsy/Traveller community wherever and whenever they are resident in Angus.”