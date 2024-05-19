Edzell villagers fear summer of discontent if Travellers pitch up at beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Edzell villagers fear summer of discontent if Travellers pitch up at beauty spot

Locals claim a Travellers' encampment has created a "no go" zone at Edzell Muir in recent years.

By Graham Brown
Locals gathered on Edzell Muir to highlight concerns about a Travellers' camp returning this summer. Image: Supplied
Locals gathered on Edzell Muir to highlight concerns about a Travellers' camp returning this summer. Image: Supplied

Edzell villagers say they fear another summer stand-off with Travellers at one of the area’s most popular beauty spots.

They claim Edzell Muir has been turned into a virtual “no go” area in past summers by a Travellers encampment.

Last year, Angus Council served a notice to quit on the visitors.

But the Travellers moved on before legal moves were completed.

Villagers say they have already stopped some caravans from moving on to the Muir.

And a group of around 60 Edzell residents gathered there this week.

They had hoped to meet new council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay who was visiting the village but that did not take place.

But the council say any unauthorised Angus encampment will be managed in line with their existing policies.

Abandoned dog claim

“The council is aware of the strong objections of local folk to the camp which has increased in size over recent summers,” said one of the group.

“Littering has been a serious problem including human waste in the surrounding wood.”

And they claim an abandoned dog had to be rescued by the SSPCA last summer.

“Each year the Travellers cut through the council’s barrier to access the site as they tried to do this week but were turned away by locals,” they added.

Edzell Muir fly-tipping.
Locals say Travellers left a mess at Edzell Muir last year. Image: Supplied

“The Muir has been leased to Angus Council for over 50 years for the enjoyment and recreation of the people of Edzell.

“The camp, which is prohibited by the lease, creates a no-go area.

“Efforts by the council in previous years to remove the visitors through the courts have proved ineffective.

“We only want the best for Edzell and Edzell folk, and take great pride in the tidiness of our village.”

Notice to quit issued last summer

A council spokesperson said: “There was an encampment on site at Edzell in 2023.

“Due to increased complaints from the local community in regard to the impact of the encampment, residents of the encampment were advised of the intention to bring legal proceedings.

“The notice to quit was then served but the action to remove was defended.

Picnic gazebo at Edzell Muir.
A picnic gazebo at Edzell Muir. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“However, the encampment moved off site before legal action was concluded so no eviction took place for this encampment.

“Should an unauthorised encampment arrive in Edzell, we will manage this in line with the council’s policy and procedure for the management of unauthorised encampments in Angus.

“Angus Council respects the legal rights of this community.

“We will continue to engage positively with members of the Gypsy/Traveller community wherever and whenever they are resident in Angus.”

