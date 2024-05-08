How could new online safety rules fought for by mum of Dundee suicide teen protect your child?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How could new online safety rules fought for by mum of Dundee suicide teen protect your child?

Regulator Ofcom has drafted a series of rules including requirements for robust age checks and safer algorithms.

Ruth Moss, pictured with husband Craig, has campaigned for better online safety since daughter Sophie's death in 2014. Image: DC Thomson.
Ruth Moss, pictured with husband Craig, has campaigned for better online safety since daughter Sophie's death in 2014. Image: DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Social media sites could be banned for use by children if they breach new rules proposed to enhance online safety.

They will be required to prevent children seeing the type of content Dundee schoolgirl Sophie Parkinson did before her death 10 years ago.

Her mother Ruth Moss told BBC Breakfast she hopes the restrictions published today by regulator Ofcom are not a “box-ticking exercise”.

High School of Dundee pupil Sophie, who lived in Liff, Angus, was only 13 when she took her own life in 2014.

Sophie Parkinson took her own life in 2014.

Ruth said they had parental controls at home but Sophie would use the internet on the bus home.

She told the BBC: “She actually managed to investigate and research how she was going to die by suicide and it was blatant.

“No 13-year-old should see that sort of material.”

So how could the new rules protect children and young people from seeing the type of content that Sophie did?

What are the online safety rules proposed by Ofcom?

The UK’s online safety regulator Ofcom has published a series of rules to enforce the Online Safety Act approved last October.

Once adopted, these must be followed by social media apps, search and other online services such as Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Operators will have to mitigate risks to children, including from their functionalities and algorithms.

This should prevent children from seeing the most harmful content relating to suicide, self-harm, eating disorders and pornography.

It should also minimise children’s exposure to other serious harms including violent, hateful or abusive material, bullying content and promotion of dangerous challenges.

TikTok, X, Instagram and WhatsApp are among the online services which will be regulated. Image: Shutterstock.

Algorithms recommend personalised content to users based on content they have previously engaged with. Dangerous online challenges have included the blackout challenge where people held their breath until they passed out.

The key safety measures from more than 40 proposed are:

  • Robust age checks – if services don’t ban harmful content they should introduce highly effective age-checks. Checks could include photo-ID matching or facial age estimation.
  • Safer algorithms – these must be designed to filter out the most harmful content from children’s feeds. Other harmful material should be downranked. Children must also be able to give feedback if there is content they don’t want to see.
  • Effective moderation – content moderation systems must be used to take quick action on harmful content. Large search services should use a ‘safe search’ setting for children.

When will the rules come into force – and what if they are broken?

Ofcom is consulting on these draft rules until July 17.

Its finalised rules are likely to be published in spring next year and come into force in the second half of 2025.

League tables will be published to allow the public to see which companies are making the required changes and which are not.

Any companies that break the rules could have their minimum user aged raised to 18.

Breaching the Online Safety Act could also result in fines up to 10% of global revenue for tech companies or £18m, whichever is greater. Bosses could be imprisoned.

