Councillor says Angus must get its own house in order after Scottish Government declares nationwide emergency

Brechin Independent Jill Scott saw her motion to declare a housing emergency in Angus rejected by the ruling SNP administration just days before the Scottish Government announced one nationwide.

By Graham Brown
Empty council houses are costing Angus Council thousands in lost rent every week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
An Angus councillor says the area must get its own house in order after a nationwide housing emergency was declared less than a week after her local crisis call was rejected.

Brechin Independent Jill Scott brought a housing emergency motion to full council on May 9.

But it was voted down by the area’s SNP administration. They said it would make no “tangible difference” to local tenants.

Just six days later, the Scottish Government announced a nationwide housing emergency during a Holyrood debate.

Ruling group figures have welcomed the move.

Huge sums in lost rent

Ms Scott said the focus must now be on Angus tackling its housing issues – with whatever support can be levered from the government.

“In full council we were told everything was fine and there was no housing emergency in Angus,” she said.

“So I’m pretty amazed that in the space of a week the SNP administration are spinning it to be a good thing.

“But we need to move on from this and deal with the issues everyone knows exist.”

Brechin councillor Jill Scott.
Brechin Independent councillor Jill Scott. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

She is concerned there are more than 300 empty properties across Angus.

Ms Scott said it means at least £20,000 a week in lost revenue to the council.

And the council’s strategic housing investment plan suffered a £9 million budget cut.

“These are facts which we need to address, it’s not about having a go at anyone,” she added.

“Every councillor is inundated with comments from constituents they can’t get a house yet there are properties lying empty.

“And then we have situations like Inglis Court in Edzell.

“Perfectly good homes were knocked down there but the site will lie empty for years because we don’t have the money to build new ones.

“We’ve been told the improvement plan will come forward next month. We need to act on that to get thing sorted.”

SNP administration ‘committed to progress’

Council leader Beth Whiteside said: “We welcome the fact that the Scottish Government have recognised there is work to be done across the country in relation to housing.

“As Angus Council currently meets its statutory obligations, we didn’t feel it was appropriate, or would make a difference, for the council to declare an emergency.

“However, we are committed to making progress and are looking forward to progressing our housing improvement plan in the very near future.”

Housing spokesperson Kenny Braes said: “Accepting the terms of Councillor Scott’s motion would have created extra work for our housing team and diverted them from the implementation of our housing service improvement plan, which comes to committee on June 11, but for no gain for Angus Council tenants.

“We welcome the Scottish Government’s declaration of a housing emergency, because it really will make a difference.”

Conversation