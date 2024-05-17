Broughty Ferry bar wins big at top industry awards

A bar in Broughty Ferry has been crowned Best Independent Bar in the east of Scotland at a national awards ceremony.

Bruach Bar and Restaurant won the prize at the Scottish Entertainment Awards on Thursday evening.

Husband and wife team Tommy and Jacqueline Fox took over the Brook Street venue in April last year.

Speaking to The Courier, Tommy said the award was a testament to the team’s hard work in the past 12 months.

He said: “We were up against some strong competition but it’s quite an achievement and we’re all absolutely delighted with the award.

“It’s brilliant to see all our hard working staff get the recognition they deserve.

“Dundee was well represented at the ceremony and it’s an honour to have come out on top.

“Jacqueline and I also have the Barrelman on Commercial Street which was highly recommended in the same category.”

The accolade comes less than two months after the couple won Entrepreneur of the Year at the Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024.

Elsewhere, The Bawbee in Bridge of Allan picked up the same prize for central Scotland.

Announcing their victory on Facebook, the Henderson Street bar thanked customers for their support this past year.

Awards for Tayside and Fife businesses at Scottish Entertainment Awards

In addition to the top prizes several venues across Tayside and Fife were also highly recommended across multiple categories.

Here’s the list of highly recommended establishments across Tayside and Fife.

Grouchos – Best Music Venue & Best Newcomer

Best Music Venue & Best Newcomer Montagues Kirkcaldy – Best Pub

– Best Pub Styx Kirkcaldy – Best Sports Bar

– Best Sports Bar The Ball Room Sports Bar Dunfermline – Best Beer Selection

– Best Beer Selection Number 1’s – Best Burger

– Best Burger Greenhouse Bar & Grill – Best Family Restaurant & Best Independent Bar in the North

– Best Family Restaurant & Best Independent Bar in the North Golf Inn at Ladybank – Best Independent Bar in the East

– Best Independent Bar in the East Kandy Bar Dundee – Best Independent Bar in the East

– Best Independent Bar in the East The Barrelman – Best Independent Bar in the East

Last weekend several bakers across Tayside and Fife won prizes at the Scottish Baker of the Year awards.