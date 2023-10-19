Some Brechin residents vow to stay at home despite safety fears amid red ‘danger to life’ warning

Some residents threatened by flooding in Brechin are vowing to stay in their homes – despite being urged to evacuate over Storm Babet safety fears.

A red “danger to life” warning comes into force at 6pm on Thursday.

As a result, people in more than 300 homes in the town are being urged to evacuate by Angus Council.

Three safe shelters are being set up across Angus to accommodate those having to leave.

Some living in the River Street area are relaxed about the extreme weather.

John Stewart, 82, told The Courier he is refusing to leave his house.

He said: “I haven’t seen or heard from anyone in the council.

“I’m staying where I am.

“My wife is ill and she needs a proper bed to sleep on.

“She won’t be wanting to leave unless we’re made to.”

Helen Longmuir, who also lives on River Street, said she has received no evacuation call from Angus Council or Sepa.

She has lived in the same house for 53 years and, although water has lapped her doorstep in years past, she has never been flooded.

She told The Courier she was confident that new flood defences in the town would hold – but she will only find out on Thursday evening.

She has inspected the river and said so far it is far lower than the 3.9 metres it reached in November last year.

Michael Vettese, aged 50, is similarly relaxed.

While visiting his mother on River Street, he said it had looked more threatening during past alerts.

He also said there had been no contact from the council so far – but that his mother received a recorded telephone warning two days ago.

Meanwhile Amanda McNeill, owner of the nearby Bridgend Bar, is keeping her establishment open until the authorities say otherwise.

She said: “We haven’t had anyone in to tell us to close today.

“When it happened last year it was a farce.

“People were being told to evacuate the building in the middle of their meals and leave.

“At the same time, you see a post of people walking up and down the street unbothered.

“We’re on a bit of an incline from the river so I doubt we’ll get much water.

“Until we’re told otherwise we’re staying put.”

However, Paul Fowlie, whose River Street home in Brechin has been flooded three times in recent years, is more concerned.

He told The Courier it was now “a waiting game” as to whether his property would be affected.

He said: “I’ve already put sandbags in place and water defences and just hope this will be enough.

“I’ve also lifted all my electrical appliances and furniture from the ground floor and moved them upstairs.

“We lost everything in November so this time we are trying to act now to protect whatever we can.

“It’s a case of simply sitting here praying that the flood defences are not breached.”

His wife, Kim, added that she would not fully rest until high tide passes on Thursday evening and the red warning has eased.

She has lived in River Street for 21 years and has experienced several major flooding incidents.