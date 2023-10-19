Some Brechin residents vow to stay at home despite safety fears amid red ‘danger to life’ warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Some Brechin residents vow to stay at home despite safety fears amid red ‘danger to life’ warning

Hundreds of people in the town are being told to evacuate due to Storm Babet.

By Chris Ferguson, Ben MacDonald & Neil Henderson
Brechin resident John Stewart wants to remain in his home despite the evacuation warnings.
Brechin resident John Stewart wants to remain in his home despite the evacuation plans. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Some residents threatened by flooding in Brechin are vowing to stay in their homes – despite being urged to evacuate over Storm Babet safety fears.

A red “danger to life” warning comes into force at 6pm on Thursday.

As a result, people in more than 300 homes in the town are being urged to evacuate by Angus Council.

Three safe shelters are being set up across Angus to accommodate those having to leave.

Some living in the River Street area are relaxed about the extreme weather.

John Stewart, 82, told The Courier he is refusing to leave his house.

Brechin pensioner vows to ‘stay where I am’ despite Storm Babet evacuation

He said: “I haven’t seen or heard from anyone in the council.

“I’m staying where I am.

“My wife is ill and she needs a proper bed to sleep on.

“She won’t be wanting to leave unless we’re made to.”

Helen Longmuir, who also lives on River Street, said she has received no evacuation call from Angus Council or Sepa.

River Street and the River South Esk in Brechin. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

She has lived in the same house for 53 years and, although water has lapped her doorstep in years past, she has never been flooded.

She told The Courier she was confident that new flood defences in the town would hold – but she will only find out on Thursday evening.

She has inspected the river and said so far it is far lower than the 3.9 metres it reached in November last year.

Michael Vettese, aged 50, is similarly relaxed.

Michael Vettesse assesses the potential for flooding in River Street, Brechin
Michael Vettesse assesses the potential for flooding on River Street, Brechin. Image: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson

While visiting his mother on River Street, he said it had looked more threatening during past alerts.

He also said there had been no contact from the council so far – but that his mother received a recorded telephone warning two days ago.

Meanwhile Amanda McNeill, owner of the nearby Bridgend Bar, is keeping her establishment open until the authorities say otherwise.

She said: “We haven’t had anyone in to tell us to close today.

‘Until we’re told otherwise we’re staying put’

“When it happened last year it was a farce.

“People were being told to evacuate the building in the middle of their meals and leave.

“At the same time, you see a post of people walking up and down the street unbothered.

“We’re on a bit of an incline from the river so I doubt we’ll get much water.

“Until we’re told otherwise we’re staying put.”

Bridge End Bar, Brechin
Bridgend Bar, Brechin. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

However, Paul Fowlie, whose River Street home in Brechin has been flooded three times in recent years, is more concerned.

He told The Courier it was now “a waiting game” as to whether his property would be affected.

He said: “I’ve already put sandbags in place and water defences and just hope this will be enough.

“I’ve also lifted all my electrical appliances and furniture from the ground floor and moved them upstairs.

River Street, Brechin resident, Kim Fowlie.
River Street Kim Fowlie. Image: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson

“We lost everything in November so this time we are trying to act now to protect whatever we can.

“It’s a case of simply sitting here praying that the flood defences are not breached.”

His wife, Kim, added that she would not fully rest until high tide passes on Thursday evening and the red warning has eased.

She has lived in River Street for 21 years and has experienced several major flooding incidents.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Five-bedroom eco home in Kirkton of Craig, Angus, which has won awards for its design.
For sale: £425,000 Angus eco home with four design awards
The River South Esk at Brechin. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Angus Council abandon special meeting due to unfolding emergency
Sandbag supplies in Angus are limited. Image: Supplied
Storm Babet: Sandbags rationed in Angus as weather intensifies
The water in the River South Esk in Brechin is already high as Storm Babet hits
Storm Babet: Hundreds of Brechin residents being evacuated
A man battles the winds in Dundee city centre on Thursday during Storm Babet.
Storm Babet: Red 'danger to life' rain warning extended to Dundee and Perthshire
Contractors faced a major clear-up operation at Crombie and Monikie. Image: Angus Alive
Arwen Angus country parks clean-up complete just as Storm Babet blasts in.
Adverse conditions in Arbroath.
Storm Babet: Angus latest as buses cancelled after 6pm
Parts of Angus are in the 'danger to life' red zone warning area for Storm Babet. Image: Met Office
Storm Babet: Crunch Angus Council meeting forced online
Cannabis seized from rural properties in Angus drugs bust
Man, 25, charged after £375k cannabis find in Angus
Multiple trees have blown over at Baxter Park in Dundee amid Storm Babet
Storm Babet: LIVE updates as extreme rainfall and strong winds hit Tayside and Fife
2

Conversation