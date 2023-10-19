Red ‘danger to life’ rain warning extended to Dundee and Perthshire

A rare red “danger to life” weather warning for rain has been extended into Dundee and Perthshire as Storm Babet batters the region.

The Met Office issued its most severe level of rain warning for inland areas of Angus on Wednesday.

The 18-hour warning has now been extended into Dundee and parts of Perthshire, as well as towards coastal areas of Angus, with Storm Babet expected to bring “exceptional rainfall” to the area.

The warning runs from 6pm on Thursday until noon on Friday and says lives could be put in danger by fast flowing or deep floodwater.

Extensive flooding to homes and businesses is also expected, as well as damage to buildings.

Storm Babet is already causing widespread disruption across Tayside and Fife with some schools closed, bus and train services cancelled and a number of other attractions and services shut.

There have also been power cuts in Angus and Fife.

