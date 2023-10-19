Storm Babet: Brechin residents being prepared for evacuation amid red ‘danger to life’ warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet: Brechin residents being prepared for evacuation amid red ‘danger to life’ warning

Officials are knocking on the doors of about 350 homes in the town with emergency shelters opening.

Marc Deanie By Marc Deanie
The water in the River South Esk in Brechin is already high as Storm Babet hits
The water in the River South Esk in Brechin is already high. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Hundreds of Brechin residents are being prepared for evacuation as the town is hit by Storm Babet.

About 350 homes are expected to be evacuated on Thursday afternoon after a red “danger to life” warning for rain was issued.

Angus Council has confirmed to The Courier that officials are “knocking on doors” in areas prone to flooding to prepare residents.

Emergency shelters are being set up at Brechin Community Campus, Forfar Community Campus and Montrose Sports Centre from 3pm.

Those impacted are being asked to take sleeping bags, medication and other supplies.

A further update on the evacuation is expected from the local authority at around 4pm.

The River South Esk running alongside River Street. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
An emergency shelter is being set up at Brechin Community Campus. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

The red warning for rain comes into force at 6pm on Thursday and runs until noon on Friday, and has now been extended into Dundee and Perthshire.

Sepa flood unit manager Pascal Lardet told the BBC: “We will try to anticipate as much as we can.

“There’s a specific focus in the Brechin area which has flooded in the past.”

Brechin’s £16.3m flood defence scheme officially opened in 2016.

It was built to protect parts of the town from the River South Esk during periods of severe flooding.

Criticism of Brechin flood defences during previous storm

Residents in the River Street area endured decades of flood misery when the river burst its banks.

And a year into the construction project, locals had to be evacuated from their homes when Storm Frank struck in 2015.

The Brechin scheme was one of the biggest civil engineering projects of its kind in Angus at the time.

It includes a flood wall along River Street and three submerged pumping stations along the stretch.

Brechin and the new Arbroath flood protection scheme – completed earlier this year – are set to be severely tested in the coming hours by Storm Babet.

Brechin is bracing for the river potentially bursting its banks. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

But the scheme came under fire last year after it emerged pumps were not turned on during one severe storm.

Two of the three pumps in the multi-million pound defences were not activated in time.

Some in River Street had to flee the rising waters during the November incident.

It caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to some houses.

Angus Council said at the time decisions had to be made to prioritise saving lives, not property.

The then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon later admitted in Holyrood the pumps had not works as they should have.

But she said the scheme had saved more than 300 homes from being hit by flooding.

Follow all the latest updates on Storm Babet with our live updates.

