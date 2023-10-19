Storm Babet: Brechin residents being prepared for evacuation amid red ‘danger to life’ warning

Hundreds of Brechin residents are being prepared for evacuation as the town is hit by Storm Babet.

About 350 homes are expected to be evacuated on Thursday afternoon after a red “danger to life” warning for rain was issued.

Angus Council has confirmed to The Courier that officials are “knocking on doors” in areas prone to flooding to prepare residents.

Emergency shelters are being set up at Brechin Community Campus, Forfar Community Campus and Montrose Sports Centre from 3pm.

Those impacted are being asked to take sleeping bags, medication and other supplies.

A further update on the evacuation is expected from the local authority at around 4pm.

The red warning for rain comes into force at 6pm on Thursday and runs until noon on Friday, and has now been extended into Dundee and Perthshire.

Sepa flood unit manager Pascal Lardet told the BBC: “We will try to anticipate as much as we can.

“There’s a specific focus in the Brechin area which has flooded in the past.”

Brechin’s £16.3m flood defence scheme officially opened in 2016.

It was built to protect parts of the town from the River South Esk during periods of severe flooding.

Criticism of Brechin flood defences during previous storm

Residents in the River Street area endured decades of flood misery when the river burst its banks.

And a year into the construction project, locals had to be evacuated from their homes when Storm Frank struck in 2015.

The Brechin scheme was one of the biggest civil engineering projects of its kind in Angus at the time.

It includes a flood wall along River Street and three submerged pumping stations along the stretch.

Brechin and the new Arbroath flood protection scheme – completed earlier this year – are set to be severely tested in the coming hours by Storm Babet.

But the scheme came under fire last year after it emerged pumps were not turned on during one severe storm.

Two of the three pumps in the multi-million pound defences were not activated in time.

Some in River Street had to flee the rising waters during the November incident.

It caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to some houses.

Angus Council said at the time decisions had to be made to prioritise saving lives, not property.

The then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon later admitted in Holyrood the pumps had not works as they should have.

But she said the scheme had saved more than 300 homes from being hit by flooding.

Follow all the latest updates on Storm Babet with our live updates.