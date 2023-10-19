Dundee United, Raith and Arbroath learn fate in SPFL Trust Trophy draw

Raith Rovers will travel to take on Hamilton in the quarter-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy, a replay of last season’s final.

Ian Murray’s side lost that game 1-0 through a goal from their former full-back Reghan Tumilty.

Rovers now have the chance to get their revenge in a tournament in which they have a very good record.

In another standout last-eight tie, Championship leaders Dundee United will travel to Grangemouth to take on League One pace-setters Falkirk

Jim Goodwin’s men won earlier in the season at the Falkirk Stadium in the Viaplay Cup.

Arbroath were given an away draw against the only cross-border side left in the SPFL Trust Trophy, Welsh outfit TNS.

The final quarter-final match sees Morton host the winners of Rangers B and Airdrie.

The quarter-final ties will be played on the weekend of November 18 and 19.

The draw was also made for the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-finals.

Should Dundee United and Arbroath progress to the last four, they will face each other.

If Rovers make yet another semi-final, they will take on either Morton, Rangers B or Murray’s old club Airdrie.

The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of February 3 and 4.

The draw in full

Quarter-final:

Falkirk v Dundee United

Morton v Rangers B/Airdrie

Hamilton v Raith Rovers

TNS v Arbroath

Semi-final:

Falkirk/Dundee United v TNS/Arbroath

Hamilton/Raith Rovers v Morton Rangers B/Airdrie