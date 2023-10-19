Dundee United, Raith and Arbroath learn fate in SPFL Trust Trophy draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United, Raith and Arbroath learn fate in SPFL Trust Trophy draw

The quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made for the lower-league competition.

By Craig Cairns
The SPFL Trust Trophy draw was made for the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Image: SNS.
The SPFL Trust Trophy draw was made for the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers will travel to take on Hamilton in the quarter-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy, a replay of last season’s final.

Ian Murray’s side lost that game 1-0 through a goal from their former full-back Reghan Tumilty.

Rovers now have the chance to get their revenge in a tournament in which they have a very good record.

In another standout last-eight tie, Championship leaders Dundee United will travel to Grangemouth to take on League One pace-setters Falkirk

Jim Goodwin’s men won earlier in the season at the Falkirk Stadium in the Viaplay Cup.

Arbroath were given an away draw against the only cross-border side left in the SPFL Trust Trophy, Welsh outfit TNS.

The final quarter-final match sees Morton host the winners of Rangers B and Airdrie.

Dundee United boss Jim United boss Jim Goodwin braves the rain in Peterhead
United boss Jim Goodwin will take his side to Falkirk in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS

The quarter-final ties will be played on the weekend of November 18 and 19.

The draw was also made for the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-finals.

Should Dundee United and Arbroath progress to the last four, they will face each other.

If Rovers make yet another semi-final, they will take on either Morton, Rangers B or Murray’s old club Airdrie.

The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of February 3 and 4.

The draw in full

Quarter-final:

Falkirk v Dundee United

Morton v Rangers B/Airdrie

Hamilton v Raith Rovers

TNS v Arbroath

Semi-final:

Falkirk/Dundee United v TNS/Arbroath

Hamilton/Raith Rovers v Morton Rangers B/Airdrie

