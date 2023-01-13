The amazing Raith Rovers Challenge Cup run with no defeats for over FOUR years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Irn Bru Cup, the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup, the SPFL Trust Trophy… whatever it is branded, Rovers have dominated it for the last four years.

That’s how far back you need to go to find the Fifers’ last defeat in the contest.

On that day, a four-goal haul from Brian Graham ensured Raith Rovers suffered a mauling at the hands of Ross County.

It would have been a long trip back down the road from Dingwall that afternoon for Ross County.

In the years since, they have been crowned champions, joint-champions and are now on the verge of another final after reaching the semis on Wednesday night.

Holders

Rovers went into this year’s competition as holders after John McGlynn’s side overcame Queen of the South in last season’s final.

Goals from the bandaged Matej Poplatnik and another from Ethan Ross ensured the trophy went back to Kirkcaldy.

Since then the Rovers have chalked up wins in this season’s competition over Cove Rangers, Morton (on penalties) and, most recently, in the quarter-final versus Queen’s Park.

Queen’s made a number of changes but Ian Murray was also hampered, with just two outfielders on the bench.

John Frederiksen dedicates goal to Raith Rovers fans after ‘surprise’ at continued backing https://t.co/rVOleKGMKx pic.twitter.com/bT53XxkpId — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) January 12, 2023

During last season’s march to the final they did something they have never managed in a league match – beat Inverness.

Joint winners

Rovers were denied the chance to down the Caley Jags again in the 2020 final when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the football calendar.

But 13 months after it was due to take place, the clubs were declared joint winners.

An abridged campaign meant there was no Challenge Cup for the subsequent 2020/21 season.

Incredibly, the joint holders were drawn together again last season, with Rovers racking up another shootout win on their way to lifting the trophy last season.

Now they are 90 minutes away, versus either Dundee or Dunfermline, from another chance to lift the cup they have dominated in recent years.