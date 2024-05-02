Ian Murray has say on Dundee United title triumph as Raith Rovers boss refuses to dwell on dropped points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray has say on Dundee United title triumph as Raith Rovers boss refuses to dwell on dropped points

The Stark's Park side pushed the Tangerines almost all the way in the Championship race.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray throws out his hands and puffs out his cheeks.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Ian Murray admits Dundee United deserve ‘full credit’ for seeing off the challenge of his Raith Rovers side to clinch the Championship title.

Although already a foregone conclusion, the Tangerines officially secured top spot and promotion back to the Premiership last Friday.

Depending on the results in this week’s finale, the Tannadice side’s winning margin could be anything from three to nine points.

Raith Rovers manager carries footballs under both arms.
Manager Ian Murray is preparing Raith Rovers for their final league match against Arbroath. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Whatever the gap ends up, Raith have pushed the favourites almost all the way in a fantastic campaign.

However, despite perhaps ruing dropped points at some stages along the way, Murray says he can have no arguments that the best team won the league.

“Overall, I’ve got no complaints,” Murray told Courier Sport ahead of United receiving the trophy on Friday night. “After a 36-game season, I always think the team that deserves to be top of the league is top of the league.

“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to the opposition. They’ve done what everybody expected them to do.

“But there’s one thing having expectations and it’s another thing going and delivering.

‘Full credit to Dundee United’

“So, full credit to Dundee United.

“They have obviously been the most consistent team over the course of the season. They’ve had a few hiccups along the way, but that’s because the league is so difficult.

“They have had to deal with other teams going up to Tannadice on a good pitch and in a good stadium, which is a big occasion for some players and teams.

“But Jim [Goodwin, Dundee United manager] has delivered what he was brought in to do, and you’ve really got to give them a lot of credit.”

As well as taking just one point from a possible 12 against Airdrie, Raith have also struggled this season against their final opponents, Arbroath.

Leighton McIntosh leaps to head in for Arbroath as he gets in between Raith Rovers pair Euan Murray and Kevin Dabrowski.
Arbroath came from behind to win 3-2 against Raith Rovers in March. Image: SNS.

Twice, they have thrown away a two-goal lead against the Red Lichties – once ending in a 2-2 draw in December and the other finishing with a costly 3-2 loss in March.

Those five dropped points could have come in seriously handy for Rovers in the final straight of the title race.

However, Murray is refusing to brood over such sliding doors moments, given the Stark’s Park side also benefited from a habit of finding late winners at the start of the campaign to keep them in the hunt.

“I sometimes still scratch my head and wonder how we didn’t win both the games against them – the 2-2 here and the 3-2 at Arbroath,” he added with a play-off semi-final looming against either Airdrie or Partick Thistle.

“But I don’t dwell on it too much, because there’s been games where we scored a lot of late goals at the start of the season that could easily have been draws.

‘On a knife-edge’

“There were four derbies we won that could easily have been draws as well, or wins for Dunfermline.

“So, there’s loads of games through the season that could have been different.

“I probably look at stuff like the last-minute free-kick against Queen’s Park that hits the bar, for example. That’s a point we lost there.

“We probably should have scored against Queen’s Park at Hampden; there’s another two points.

“These are probably more that were on a knife-edge. And ones, when you look back, where if moments in games had fallen our way then we would have had more points.”

More from Football

Dundee United's Jim Goodwin is the Scottish Championship manager of the month for April.
Dundee United's Jim Goodwin named Scottish Championship manager of the month
Dundee United fans at Tannadice
Dundee United set for season high attendance as 11,000-plus secure tickets for Tannadice title…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Tony Docherty opens up on 'buzzing' Dundee, Owen Beck's pledge to Lyall Cameron and…
Louis Moult lapped up the win
Louis Moult describes 'extreme' pressure of starring for Dundee United in Championship
Jon McCracken is on loan at Dundee from Norwich. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Dundee's Jon McCracken declares it 'silly' to rule out Dens Park return as…
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler reflects on luckless year with Dunfermline and what it means for next…
Defender Euan Murray in action for Raith Rovers.
Euan Murray pinpoints Raith Rovers' play-off strength after 11th clean sheet of the season
Tony Docherty in the stands as his Dundee take on Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee transfer talk on back burner insists Tony Docherty as he reveals Lyall Cameron…
Louis Moult celebrates a goal for Dundee United at Tannadice
How Louis Moult put himself on Dundee United road to redemption by funding own…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: Why I won't be losing the head with St Johnstone players