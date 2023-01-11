Ian Murray reveals crunch talks were held about future of Raith Rovers goal hero John Frederiksen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers match-winner John Frederiksen was told that he must show more if he is to have a future at the club.

Manager Ian Murray said a conversation was held with the striker at the end of last month.

Frederiksen hadn’t started since October, away at Arbroath, and has had fleeting substitute appearances since.

The Faroese international was given a start in a makeshift side versus Queen’s Park and responded by scoring the winning goal – his first for the club.

“Sometimes you have to be patient and you have to show a bit more than what he was showing,” said Murray.

Response

“And he’s done that since we had a wee chat with him at the end of December.

“Some players need that. Some players respond to different methods and it was made clear to John that he needed to perform or we were going to have to look elsewhere.

“There were still things he didn’t do particularly well but he scored the goal and that’s all you can ask from your striker.”

Frederiksen almost doubled his tally with a stunning long-range effort that was tipped over by goalkeeper Calum Ferrie.

“It was an incredible effort!” added Murray.

“Again, strikers thrive off confidence and the goal has probably given him the confidence to hit it.

“A very good finish for his goal as well. Very composed.

“I’ve seen it in training, but I hadn’t seen enough when he came on in games and I hadn’t seen it enough in bounce games, but tonight I’ve got no complaints.

“To get in the team is very difficult, we have got good forward players but it was John’s night.

“That’s what makes good teams; players who can step up to the mark in these situations and understand it’s a team game, keep plugging away and working hard.”

Makeshift side

It was a patchwork side that lined up at Ochilview for the quarter-final tie.

Murray was hampered in his team selection with Ross Millen and Brad Spencer not risked after picking up knocks.

The Rovers boss has been proud of his squad this season for the way they have dealt with a number of difficult situations this season.

Wednesday night was no different. Kieran Mitchell was recalled from Bonnyrigg Rose the day before the match and went straight into the side.

Eighteen-year-old defender Adam Masson started at right-back while Andy McNeil was brought back in goals – with Murray seeing it as another opportunity to rest Jamie MacDonald.

There was also a rare start for Connor McBride, as well as Frederiksen.

“It was very difficult for us tonight with the amount of players we had missing, a heavy schedule, but the players responded, as I knew they would,” said Murray.

“I said before the game, doesn’t matter the competition, it’s an opportunity to go to the semi-final and we’re in it.

“So we’re delighted.”