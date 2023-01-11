Ian Murray reveals crunch talks were held about future of Raith Rovers goal hero John Frederiksen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray reveals crunch talks were held about future of Raith Rovers goal hero John Frederiksen

By Craig Cairns
January 11 2023, 10.45pm Updated: January 12 2023, 10.14am
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers match-winner John Frederiksen was told that he must show more if he is to have a future at the club.

Manager Ian Murray said a conversation was held with the striker at the end of last month.

Frederiksen hadn’t started since October, away at Arbroath, and has had fleeting substitute appearances since.

The Faroese international was given a start in a makeshift side versus Queen’s Park and responded by scoring the winning goal – his first for the club.

John Frederiksen celebrates his goal. Image: SNS.

“Sometimes you have to be patient and you have to show a bit more than what he was showing,” said Murray.

Response

“And he’s done that since we had a wee chat with him at the end of December.

“Some players need that. Some players respond to different methods and it was made clear to John that he needed to perform or we were going to have to look elsewhere.

“There were still things he didn’t do particularly well but he scored the goal and that’s all you can ask from your striker.”

Frederiksen almost doubled his tally with a stunning long-range effort that was tipped over by goalkeeper Calum Ferrie.

“It was an incredible effort!” added Murray.

“Again, strikers thrive off confidence and the goal has probably given him the confidence to hit it.

“A very good finish for his goal as well. Very composed.

“I’ve seen it in training, but I hadn’t seen enough when he came on in games and I hadn’t seen it enough in bounce games, but tonight I’ve got no complaints.

“To get in the team is very difficult, we have got good forward players but it was John’s night.

“That’s what makes good teams; players who can step up to the mark in these situations and understand it’s a team game, keep plugging away and working hard.”

Makeshift side

It was a patchwork side that lined up at Ochilview for the quarter-final tie.

Murray was hampered in his team selection with Ross Millen and Brad Spencer not risked after picking up knocks.

The Rovers boss has been proud of his squad this season for the way they have dealt with a number of difficult situations this season.

Wednesday night was no different. Kieran Mitchell was recalled from Bonnyrigg Rose the day before the match and went straight into the side.

Mitchell started after being recalled from his loan. Image: SNS.

Eighteen-year-old defender Adam Masson started at right-back while Andy McNeil was brought back in goals – with Murray seeing it as another opportunity to rest Jamie MacDonald.

There was also a rare start for Connor McBride, as well as Frederiksen.

“It was very difficult for us tonight with the amount of players we had missing, a heavy schedule, but the players responded, as I knew they would,” said Murray.

“I said before the game, doesn’t matter the competition, it’s an opportunity to go to the semi-final and we’re in it.

“So we’re delighted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…
Chalmers is heading for the exit door. Image: SNS
Logan Chalmers recalled by Dundee United amid talks over England switch
Dundee's clash with Partick Thistle has been postponed with rain rendering Dens Park unplayable. Image: SNS
Dundee's Championship clash with Partick Thistle postponed over waterlogged pitch

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
Yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
A COTAG 4x4 heads into the snowy wilderness.
We ride with the 4x4 team that volunteers to rescue trapped drivers in Scotland's…
Gayle joins Alastair Derrick's Ferry Tour. Picture by Kenny Smith
Heritage: Exploring the hidden gems of Broughty Ferry - including a 'secret' graveyard
The Genesis G70 is a stylish estate car. Image: Genesis
Road Test: Genesis G70 Shooting Brake a stylish executive estate
The Family Pile on ITV1 and ITVX. Image: Hat Trick Productions.
Paul Whitelaw: New sitcom The Family Pile and medical drama Maternal please this week
The thief targeted cars parked at Halbeath Park and Ride. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife teenager who stole catalytic converters told to pay £5,000 compensation
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New teacher strikes: Here's how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Author Corrina Campbell tweetpitch success Picture shows; Corrina Campbell. Highlands. Supplied by MuckleMedia Date; Unknown
TweetPitch 2023 tips: Scottish children's author Corrina Campbell on how one Tweet changed her…

Editor's Picks