Cove Rangers v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Connor McBride gets first goal

By Craig Cairns
September 24 2022, 5.24pm
Connor McBride scored his first goal for Raith. Photograpgh: Wullie Marr.
Connor McBride scored his first goal for Raith. Photograpgh: Wullie Marr.

Raith Rovers began their defence of the SPFL Trust Trophy with a 1-0 win over Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium.

Connor McBride scored the only goal of the game on 10 minutes, his first for the club, in a much-changed Rovers side.

Cove enjoyed a lot of the possession but only worked Robbie Thomson – deputising for Jamie MacDonald in the Raith goal – once over the 90 minutes.

Kyle Connell cleared the ball off the line and probably should have doubled Rovers’ lead on two occasions.

Brad Spencer is punished for a foul. Photograph: Wullie Marr.

Key moments

The first goal is always key and so it proved here.

Ian Murray made six changes to the side that defeated Ayr United last week and two of those combined to open the scoring.

Quinn Coulson, making his first start of the season, did well down the left to centre the ball for McBride, whose low left-footed effort beat Stuart McKenzie in the Cove goal.

The home side had a lot of possession either side of that but failed to work Thomson in the first half.

Raith looked more dangerous when they did get forward, with Ethan Ross hitting the post from a well-worked free-kick.

Just before half-time Kyle Connell did really well to turn the Cove defence but put his shot straight at the keeper.

It was down the sides and from set-pieces that Jim McIntyre’s men were at their most dangerous.

Scott Brown tussles with Iain Vigurs.

Morgan Neill flashed a first-half free header wide before another was cleared off the line by Connell after the break.

Cove again enjoyed lots of the ball in the second half but Raith looked more dangerous when they did get forward.

Connell missed another good chance, this time on the spin from Connor O’Riordan’s knock-down.

Star man: Connor O’Riordan

There were many solid performances for Rovers but it was;t the best team performance you’ll see this season.

Scott Brown is deserving of a mention but the new-look central-defensive pairing mopped up everything and was the basis for the victory.

Liam Dick marshalled the defence well, won almost everything and was also good with his distribution.

Connor O’Riordan was again comfortable in possession and gave little away at the back.

The one error he did make – losing possession just outside his own box – his recovery was excellent under pressure from two Cove attackers.

Player ratings

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Thomson 6; Millen 7, O’Riordan 8, Dick 8, Ngwenya 6 (Nolan 6); Brown 7, Spencer 7 (Matthews 6); McBride 7 (Easton 6), Coulson 7, Ross 7 Connolly 6); Connell 6 (Mitchell 6). Subs not used: MacDonald, Masson.

Manager under the microscope

Ian Murray said he would use this match to give some players a rest and other game-time.

He did just that, making six changes. There was also a tweak in the formation to a
4-2-3-1.

While Raith didn’t dominate they looked the more dangerous when going forward, even if they had to clear the ball off the line.

They should also have been further ahead.

In a great sign for everyone at Rovers, club captain Ross Matthews made his long-awaited return from injury from the bench.

Man in the middle

Referee Gavin Duncan had a quiet afternoon, dishing out just one card – to Spencer.

Coulson had a shout for a penalty after Cieran Dunne hesitated to give the ball back to his keeper from the edge of his area.

