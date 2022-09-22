Ian Murray reveals two Raith Rovers stars set to miss Cove trip but key midfielder could make his return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray reveals two Raith Rovers stars set to miss Cove trip but key midfielder could make his return

By Craig Cairns
September 22 2022, 4.43pm
Ian Murray hopes to welcome his club captain back into the squad.
Ian Murray hopes to welcome his club captain back into the squad.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said two of his players will likely not travel to Cove Rangers to begin their SPFL Trust Trophy defence.

The holders take on Jim McIntyre’s side at the Balmoral Stadium – almost two months after kicking off their season there with a disappointing defeat.

The Rovers manager said that the mood in the camp has been good since Scott Brown’s late winner in the recent win over Ayr United.

Murray said that striker Jamie Gullan will not be risked and that Sam Stanton will likely not travel after picking up a knock last week.

He added that while he is in the competition to win it, he will use the fixture “to give guys a rest and get other guys some game-time”.

Respecting the competition

“You’ve got to respect the achievements of players of the past who are no longer here, who are the holders of it,” said Murray.

“So we need to go out and defend it as best we can.

“The league is our priority, like most teams, but when you’re in a competition I do really think you should respect it and try and win it.

“I was at the final last season – because it was at Airdrie’s stadium – and I think that any final is an occasion for everybody.

“You see that with the celebrations of Raith Rovers last season.”

Murray expects another tough challenge from Cove who have struggled for form since their opening-day win.

They reached the semi-final of last year’s competition under Paul Hartley.

Matthews return?

The Rovers boss hopes to welcome back his club captain and long-term absentee to the squad.

Ross Matthews could make his return in the SPFL Trust Trophy this weekend.

“Sam Stanton probably won’t travel, he took a knock towards the end of the [Ayr United] game.

“But we’re very, very hopeful that we’ll add Ross Matthews to our squad – which is a huge bonus for us. Jamie Gullan won’t travel with us either, we’ll give him another week. We need to make sure he’s ready for Queen’s Park.”

The midfielder has not played since last season’s play-offs and recently underwent surgery for the “correction of a retracted/dislocated metatarsophalangeal joint [toe knuckle]”.

Editor's Picks