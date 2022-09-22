Ian Murray reveals two Raith Rovers stars set to miss Cove trip but key midfielder could make his return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said two of his players will likely not travel to Cove Rangers to begin their SPFL Trust Trophy defence.

The holders take on Jim McIntyre’s side at the Balmoral Stadium – almost two months after kicking off their season there with a disappointing defeat.

The Rovers manager said that the mood in the camp has been good since Scott Brown’s late winner in the recent win over Ayr United.

Murray said that striker Jamie Gullan will not be risked and that Sam Stanton will likely not travel after picking up a knock last week.

He added that while he is in the competition to win it, he will use the fixture “to give guys a rest and get other guys some game-time”.

Respecting the competition

“You’ve got to respect the achievements of players of the past who are no longer here, who are the holders of it,” said Murray.

“So we need to go out and defend it as best we can.

“The league is our priority, like most teams, but when you’re in a competition I do really think you should respect it and try and win it.

It’s the first game of our battle to keep our @SPFLTrust Trophy on Saturday…🏆 Come support Ian Murray and the team as we take on @CoveRangersFC‼️ Tickets available here⤵️https://t.co/590t6bEDEX#BeAPartOfIt #ImARover pic.twitter.com/6E1TX0yGAB — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) September 22, 2022

“I was at the final last season – because it was at Airdrie’s stadium – and I think that any final is an occasion for everybody.

“You see that with the celebrations of Raith Rovers last season.”

Murray expects another tough challenge from Cove who have struggled for form since their opening-day win.

They reached the semi-final of last year’s competition under Paul Hartley.

Matthews return?

The Rovers boss hopes to welcome back his club captain and long-term absentee to the squad.

“Sam Stanton probably won’t travel, he took a knock towards the end of the [Ayr United] game.

“But we’re very, very hopeful that we’ll add Ross Matthews to our squad – which is a huge bonus for us. Jamie Gullan won’t travel with us either, we’ll give him another week. We need to make sure he’s ready for Queen’s Park.”

The midfielder has not played since last season’s play-offs and recently underwent surgery for the “correction of a retracted/dislocated metatarsophalangeal joint [toe knuckle]”.