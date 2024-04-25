James McPake hails Dunfermline kids as club’s academy comes good with SPFL Reserve Cup triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake hails Dunfermline kids as club’s academy comes good with SPFL Reserve Cup triumph

A young Pars second-string defeated Livingston to lift the trophy.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake congratulates Pars players after their SPFL Reserve Cup success.
Dunfermline manager James McPake congratulates Pars players after their SPFL Reserve Cup success. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake has expressed his delight at the development of Dunfermline’s promising kids after they clinched the SPFL Reserve Cup.

A young Pars team, under head coach Gary Montignani and first-team midfielder Joe Chalmers, defeated their Livingston rivals 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Goals from brothers Jake and Taylor Sutherland were enough to earn the Fifers victory and make up for defeat to Kilmarnock in last year’s final.

It is the club’s first silverware at second-string level since lifting the Reserve East League Cup in season 2009-10.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. captain Jake Sutherland lifts the Reserve Cup aloft.
Dunfermline captain Jake Sutherland lifts the Reserve Cup aloft. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And McPake believes it augurs well for the future of the East End Park outfit, who relaunched their own academy set-up in 2022.

The first-team boss said: “Over the course of a 12-month period, from last year’s final, it shows what you want in your academy, and that is development.

“But, as much as it’s about developing young players, it’s still important when it comes to these games to go out and show they can compete and perform, and they did that.

“I’m delighted with them and it was a really pleasing evening.

‘Producing players’

“A lot of them do train with the first-team. So, we’ve seen them over the course of the season and developing through that.

“Through the academies, it’s not all about winning, it’s about producing players, which I do get.

“But you’ve also got to produce players who can win games.

“And, when it comes to a cup final, it’s about winning.

Dunfermline midfielder Joe Chalmers and reserve coach Gary Montignani with the Reserve Cup.
Dunfermline midfielder Joe Chalmers (left) and reserve coach Gary Montignani with the Reserve Cup. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Tuesday night was a pressure situation for our boys at their age and for them to get their hands on the trophy was fantastic.”

Jake Sutherland, 17, netted Dunfermline’s equaliser on the night before older brother Taylor, 18, grabbed the winner 15 minutes from time.

Both have played for the first-team this season, with Jake making his debut against Ayr United in December. Taylor has made nine appearances either side of a loan spell with Bonnyrigg Rose.

With Andrew Tod, Ewan McLeod and Liam Hoggan also having tasted top-team action this term, McPake is delighted with the talent coming through the ranks at East End Park.

Taylor Sutherland and brother Jake Sutherland hold aloft the Reserve Cup after scoring Dunfermline's goals.
Taylor Sutherland (left) and brother Jake Sutherland scored the goals for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Brothers hit goals

Both Taylor and Jake Sutherland were excellent, they really were,” he added.

“Taylor has been excellent in the couple of years he’s been in with us, and he’s getting better all the time.

“He’s a young player but the way he’s training and they way he’s competing, he’s now a part of our first-team squad every day. Andrew Tod is the same.

“The whole team did really, really well, they were all fantastic and deserve enormous credit.”

