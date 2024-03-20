Andrew Tod reveals abuse from opponents over on-field glasses as Dunfermline teen aims to repay club for new contract

It is something that makes him stand out from the crowd, but Dunfermline youngster Andrew Tod has revealed wearing glasses on the pitch has also led to abuse from opponents.

The 18-year-old has worn spectacles growing up and has donned them when playing football.

He is not keen on fitting contact lenses and has used special sports eyewear since making his breakthrough into the Pars first-team at the start of last season.

It makes him instantly recognisable as he follows in the footsteps of the likes of Edgar Davids, Roberto Firmino and Javier Montero in playing and training in glasses.

However, the midfielder has spoken of being teased by rival players – and his hopes of helping any youngsters playing the game whilst struggling with their eyesight.

He said: “Obviously I’ve worn them for a long time.

“I struggled at the start but not with actually wearing them, that’s not the problem.

“It is what people say to you on the pitch when you do wear them. That’s the main problem.”

Asked if that was when he was younger or playing for the Dunfermline first-team, he added: “A bit of both.

Andrew Tod: ‘It was tough growing up with it’

“When I was younger I don’t know if it was a bit of jealousy or just people being people.

“It was tough growing up with it. But as I have got older I have got used to it and just brushed it off.

“I can wear contact lenses but I just can’t put them in. I struggle.

“Maybe in the future I will get used to putting them in. But, right now, I’m happy wearing my sports glasses, there are no issues there.

“If I can help people feel more confident wearing them, if I’m somebody that they can see play wearing them, then I am really happy.”

Tod last week penned a new two-year deal tying him to Dunfermline until 2026.

Sorting out his future was a relief for the son of ex-Pars, Raith Rovers and Forfar Athletic defender Andy.

It has been a worrying spell for the youngster after he kicked off the campaign in James McPake’s starting line-up – only to have his season curtailed by a mystery knee injury.

Now fit again, he added: “It was nice when the gaffer put the trust in me to start me in the first [league] game and I played a few in the [Viaplay] Cup as well.

‘Good to be back’

“I felt that I did alright. I was unlucky not to score but I played well overall. And then obviously I picked up my injury, which came out of nowhere.

“In training, I went to pass the ball and I just felt something go in my knee.

“When I got back from my knee injury, I strained my calf again. So it has been quite tough.

“It is good to be back now on the training pitch and hopefully I can be involved in a few matches before long.”

He continued: “My apprentice contract ran out at the end of the season.

“I was injured for pretty much the whole season and I thank the club for putting faith in me and giving me an extra two years to show them what I can do.

“It is a bonus to get my first pro contract and I’m looking forward to it.

“It is a proud moment for me and my family. The year has been hard but it has ended on quite a positive.”