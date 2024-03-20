Andrew Tod reveals abuse from opponents over on-field glasses as Dunfermline teen aims to repay club for new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew Tod reveals abuse from opponents over on-field glasses as Dunfermline teen aims to repay club for new contract

Andrew Tod says he has been singled out for wearing glasses during games.

By Iain Collin
Andrew Tod pictured wearing his 'sports glasses' during a game for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Dunfermline's Andrew Tod. Image: SNS.

It is something that makes him stand out from the crowd, but Dunfermline youngster Andrew Tod has revealed wearing glasses on the pitch has also led to abuse from opponents.

The 18-year-old has worn spectacles growing up and has donned them when playing football.

He is not keen on fitting contact lenses and has used special sports eyewear since making his breakthrough into the Pars first-team at the start of last season.

It makes him instantly recognisable as he follows in the footsteps of the likes of Edgar Davids, Roberto Firmino and Javier Montero in playing and training in glasses.

Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. against Kilmarnock last summer.
Dunfermline youngster Andrew Tod has been sidelined for the last six months. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, the midfielder has spoken of being teased by rival players – and his hopes of helping any youngsters playing the game whilst struggling with their eyesight.

He said: “Obviously I’ve worn them for a long time.

“I struggled at the start but not with actually wearing them, that’s not the problem.

“It is what people say to you on the pitch when you do wear them. That’s the main problem.”

Asked if that was when he was younger or playing for the Dunfermline first-team, he added: “A bit of both.

Andrew Tod: ‘It was tough growing up with it’

“When I was younger I don’t know if it was a bit of jealousy or just people being people.

“It was tough growing up with it. But as I have got older I have got used to it and just brushed it off.

“I can wear contact lenses but I just can’t put them in. I struggle.

“Maybe in the future I will get used to putting them in. But, right now, I’m happy wearing my sports glasses, there are no issues there.

“If I can help people feel more confident wearing them, if I’m somebody that they can see play wearing them, then I am really happy.”

Dunfermline youngsters Andrew Tod, Taylor Sutherland and Sam Young stand shoulder to shoulder at East End Park.
Dunfermline youngsters (left to right) Andrew Tod, Taylor Sutherland and Sam Young have signed new two-year deals. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Tod last week penned a new two-year deal tying him to Dunfermline until 2026.

Sorting out his future was a relief for the son of ex-Pars, Raith Rovers and Forfar Athletic defender Andy.

It has been a worrying spell for the youngster after he kicked off the campaign in James McPake’s starting line-up – only to have his season curtailed by a mystery knee injury.

Now fit again, he added: “It was nice when the gaffer put the trust in me to start me in the first [league] game and I played a few in the [Viaplay] Cup as well.

‘Good to be back’

“I felt that I did alright. I was unlucky not to score but I played well overall. And then obviously I picked up my injury, which came out of nowhere.

“In training, I went to pass the ball and I just felt something go in my knee.

“When I got back from my knee injury, I strained my calf again. So it has been quite tough.

“It is good to be back now on the training pitch and hopefully I can be involved in a few matches before long.”

Dunfermline's Andrew Tod battles for possession in a pre-season friendly against St Johnstone.
Andrew Tod was heavily involved with Dunfermline at the start of the season before injury struck. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

He continued: “My apprentice contract ran out at the end of the season.

“I was injured for pretty much the whole season and I thank the club for putting faith in me and giving me an extra two years to show them what I can do.

“It is a bonus to get my first pro contract and I’m looking forward to it.

“It is a proud moment for me and my family. The year has been hard but it has ended on quite a positive.”

