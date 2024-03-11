Dunfermline handed welcome double injury boost as manager calls for patience with one returning star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline handed welcome double injury boost as manager calls for patience with one returning star

The Pars have welcomed Sam Fisher and Andrew Tod back to training after spells out.

By Iain Collin
Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. against Kilmarnock last summer.
Dunfermline youngster Andrew Tod has been sidelined for the last six months. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC

Dunfermline have received a welcome boost following their Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers with the return of two more players from injury.

Defender Sam Fisher and youngster Andrew Tod are both back training again after lay-offs.

Fisher has endured a difficult spell, with a calf injury sustained in training at the end of January sparking his latest spell on the sidelines.

The former Dundee stopper had previously also suffered two separate concussions and a facial injury that required seven stitches as well as an ankle problem.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Sam Fisher leaves the pitch on a stretcher surrounded by medical staff after sustaining head and facial injuries against Raith Rovers.
Dunfermline defender Sam Fisher picked up nasty facial injuries and a concussion against Raith Rovers on January 2. Image: SNS.

The 22-year-old has not featured for the Pars since the goalless draw with Dundee United at Tannadice six weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Tod has been out of action for six months due to a problematic knee injury.

The 18-year-old, son of former Dunfermline favourite Andy, last featured in the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Dundee United on September 9.

The midfielder looked set to play a major part in the current campaign after starting the first league game against Airdrie and in two of the Viaplay Cup group matches.

But the promising teenager has suffered a frustrating time with an injury that also affected his calf.

Patience

However, both Tod and Fisher are inching closer to a first-team return to join the likes of skipper Kyle Benedictus, midfielder Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler in making comebacks.

They could both be included in the match-day squad for the visit of Dundee United on Sunday if they prove their fitness this week.

And the Fifers are also hopeful that Chris Kane, who has missed the last two matches with a calf issue, will make himself available for the arrival of the Championship leaders.

Meanwhile, manager James McPake has called for patience following Ritchie-Hosler’s return to action.

The former Rangers and Manchester City trainee has barely played all season due to knee, ankle and shoulder operations in a luckless spell.

Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler has the ball at his feet as Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick watches him closely.
Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler was well marshalled by Raith Rovers rival Liam Dick in the Fife derby. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

He made his first appearance in more than three months in last Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Airdrie.

And the 21-year-old then started for the first time in Saturday’s Fife derby defeat against Dunfermline.

McPake told Pars TV: “It’s been tough for Kane. He’s been so unfortunate.

“But the fans love him here, because of the way he plays. He’s energetic, he gets them off their seats.

“We do need to be cautious with him to an extent because we all expect him to come back and hit the levels we’re used to seeing from Kane.

“I’m delighted to have him back but it might take a wee bit of time.”

More from Football

Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United fans can have big say in title race
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews stretched out his right boot to connect with the ball in front of Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak.
Ross Matthews thrilled with personal milestone as Raith Rovers create Fife derby history against…
Sam Stanton celebrates with his trademark love-heart symbol after opening the scoring for Raith Rovers against Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
History makers: How Raith Rovers have dominated this season's Fife derbies against Dunfermline
(L to R) Luke McCowan, Zach Robinson, Owen Beck and Lyall Cameron model Dundee's new third kit. Image: Dundee FC
'Absolutely stunning': Dundee fans react as club reveal Black Watch-inspired third kit
Fran Franczak shared a funny moment with the fourth official before making his St Johnstone debut.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak reveals funny 4th official mix-up before he broke Perth…
Sam Stanton celebrates with his trademark love-heart symbol after opening the scoring for Raith Rovers against Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Sam Stanton reveals Fife derby goal fear after helping Raith Rovers to historic victory…
Tony Watt salutes Dundee United fans
Tony Watt reveals Dundee United pal's new nickname as 'Scott McGran' earns reprieve
(L to R) Hibs' Martin Boyle, Dundee's Luke McCowan and Motherwell's Theo Bair will all hope to help their teams secure a spot in the top six. Images: SNS
Dundee's top six chase: The Dark Blues' plus 2 major rivals' chances rated
Drey Wright in a St Johnstone coat
St Johnstone star Drey Wright could be back before Premiership split
Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Kyle Benedictus eyeing run-in improvements from Dunfermline after ending nightmare spell with Fife derby…