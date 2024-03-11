Dunfermline handed welcome double injury boost as manager calls for patience with one returning star

Dunfermline have received a welcome boost following their Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers with the return of two more players from injury.

Defender Sam Fisher and youngster Andrew Tod are both back training again after lay-offs.

Fisher has endured a difficult spell, with a calf injury sustained in training at the end of January sparking his latest spell on the sidelines.

The former Dundee stopper had previously also suffered two separate concussions and a facial injury that required seven stitches as well as an ankle problem.

The 22-year-old has not featured for the Pars since the goalless draw with Dundee United at Tannadice six weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Tod has been out of action for six months due to a problematic knee injury.

The 18-year-old, son of former Dunfermline favourite Andy, last featured in the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Dundee United on September 9.

The midfielder looked set to play a major part in the current campaign after starting the first league game against Airdrie and in two of the Viaplay Cup group matches.

But the promising teenager has suffered a frustrating time with an injury that also affected his calf.

Patience

However, both Tod and Fisher are inching closer to a first-team return to join the likes of skipper Kyle Benedictus, midfielder Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler in making comebacks.

They could both be included in the match-day squad for the visit of Dundee United on Sunday if they prove their fitness this week.

And the Fifers are also hopeful that Chris Kane, who has missed the last two matches with a calf issue, will make himself available for the arrival of the Championship leaders.

Meanwhile, manager James McPake has called for patience following Ritchie-Hosler’s return to action.

The former Rangers and Manchester City trainee has barely played all season due to knee, ankle and shoulder operations in a luckless spell.

He made his first appearance in more than three months in last Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Airdrie.

And the 21-year-old then started for the first time in Saturday’s Fife derby defeat against Dunfermline.

McPake told Pars TV: “It’s been tough for Kane. He’s been so unfortunate.

“But the fans love him here, because of the way he plays. He’s energetic, he gets them off their seats.

“We do need to be cautious with him to an extent because we all expect him to come back and hit the levels we’re used to seeing from Kane.

“I’m delighted to have him back but it might take a wee bit of time.”