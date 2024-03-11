Miller Thomson in Dundee United contract talks as Tannadice teen is hailed as ‘a manager’s dream’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Miller Thomson in Dundee United contract talks as Tannadice teen is hailed as ‘a manager’s dream’

United boss Jim Goodwin spotted Thomson's potential as a burgeoning right-back.

By Alan Temple
Miller Thomson takes the acclaim of Dundee United fans
Thomson takes the acclaim of United fans. Image: Shutterstock.

Talks are ongoing with a view to extending the contract of Dundee United breakthrough starlet Miller Thomson, Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed.

Thomson, 19, has been a revelation in recent weeks, starting five consecutive Championship fixtures and wresting the right-back berth from experienced teammate Liam Grimshaw.

However, the Terrors teen is among a swathe of United players who are out of contract this summer.

Asked whether he would be looking to extend Thomson’s stay, Goodwin said: “Yes, definitely.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin applauds fans at Tannadice
Goodwin, right, was full of praise for Thomson. Image: Shutterstock

“Those discussions will be ongoing as we speak, in terms of getting him tied down for longer.

“Miller is loving his football at the moment and is playing in the first team at Dundee United, having worked really hard to get that opportunity. He’s certainly done himself no harm in the games that he’s played.

“We are very pleased with him. He has a lot of potential, albeit he still has a hell of a lot more to do in order to keep improving and developing.

“But we have high hopes for him.”

Goodwin: Thomson is a manager’s dream

As well as providing attacking impetus from full-back, the former Montrose loan ace has delivered superb set-pieces and impressed during stints playing as a winger.

Thomson teed up the opening goal on Saturday as United hammered Arbroath 4-0, with his corner flicked on by Declan Gallagher and instinctively converted by Kai Fotheringham.

Dundee United's Miller Thomson, right, battles for possession against Arbroath
Thomson, right, battles for possession against Arbroath. Image: SNS

“He’s gone from strength to strength and the experience of playing first-team football will do him the world of good,” continued Goodwin.

“He has got better with every game and is a manager’s dream, if I’m honest; he can play a number of positions and is very consistent in each one you ask him to do.

“I thought Miller was outstanding on Saturday.”

A “brilliant” loan spell

Thomson’s potential was evident during the first half of the campaign as he shone on loan with League One promotion hopefuls Montrose.

Underlining his versatility, the youngster largely operated in a central-midfield role and, given license to burst forward, contributed three goals and two assists.

And Goodwin is adamant he always knew Thomson was capable of making his mark in the United side.

Montrose's on-loan Dundee United man Miller Thomson unleashes a shot on goal against Hamilton
Miller Thomson, No.2o, impressed in midfield at Montrose. Image: Pheonix Photography.

“Am I surprised by Miller’s consistency? Not at all,” continued Goodwin. “Miller had a brilliant loan spell at Montrose in the first half of the season.

“We recalled him during the January window and, although he came back with an injury, it was always my intention to get him in the team.”

Conversation