Miller Thomson in Dundee United contract talks as Tannadice teen is hailed as ‘a manager’s dream’

Talks are ongoing with a view to extending the contract of Dundee United breakthrough starlet Miller Thomson, Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed.

Thomson, 19, has been a revelation in recent weeks, starting five consecutive Championship fixtures and wresting the right-back berth from experienced teammate Liam Grimshaw.

However, the Terrors teen is among a swathe of United players who are out of contract this summer.

Asked whether he would be looking to extend Thomson’s stay, Goodwin said: “Yes, definitely.

“Those discussions will be ongoing as we speak, in terms of getting him tied down for longer.

“Miller is loving his football at the moment and is playing in the first team at Dundee United, having worked really hard to get that opportunity. He’s certainly done himself no harm in the games that he’s played.

“We are very pleased with him. He has a lot of potential, albeit he still has a hell of a lot more to do in order to keep improving and developing.

“But we have high hopes for him.”

Goodwin: Thomson is a manager’s dream

As well as providing attacking impetus from full-back, the former Montrose loan ace has delivered superb set-pieces and impressed during stints playing as a winger.

Thomson teed up the opening goal on Saturday as United hammered Arbroath 4-0, with his corner flicked on by Declan Gallagher and instinctively converted by Kai Fotheringham.

“He’s gone from strength to strength and the experience of playing first-team football will do him the world of good,” continued Goodwin.

“He has got better with every game and is a manager’s dream, if I’m honest; he can play a number of positions and is very consistent in each one you ask him to do.

“I thought Miller was outstanding on Saturday.”

A “brilliant” loan spell

Thomson’s potential was evident during the first half of the campaign as he shone on loan with League One promotion hopefuls Montrose.

Underlining his versatility, the youngster largely operated in a central-midfield role and, given license to burst forward, contributed three goals and two assists.

And Goodwin is adamant he always knew Thomson was capable of making his mark in the United side.

“Am I surprised by Miller’s consistency? Not at all,” continued Goodwin. “Miller had a brilliant loan spell at Montrose in the first half of the season.

“We recalled him during the January window and, although he came back with an injury, it was always my intention to get him in the team.”