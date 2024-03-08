Miller Thomson has ‘taken chance’ as Dundee United star watched by Scotland U/21 boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Miller Thomson has ‘taken chance’ as Dundee United star watched by Scotland U/21 boss

The teenage is making his mark at Tannadice.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United's Miller Thomson rides a challenge. Image: SNS.
Miller Thomson is the latest to make the breakthrough to the Dundee United first-team from the academy.

The 19-year-old was in fine form in Tuesday night’s win over Morton, under the gaze of Scotland U/21 boss Scot Gemmill.

Thomson was not selected for the latest squad with five representatives from the Dundee clubs.

Scotland U/21 boss Scot Gemmill (left) was in attendance for Dundee United’s last match. Image: SNS.

The route from the United youth set-up is somewhat of a tradition at Tannadice and manager Jim Goodwin is set on using it to the club’s advantage.

“The pathway from the academy to the first team is something that we’re keen to try and continue,” he said.

“We want those kids in the academy to know that if they’re good enough then they’ll get opportunities.

“I think, of all the teams in the country this year, we’ve given the most minutes to U/23 homegrown players.

“When they get the opportunity, it’s important they take it – and Miller has taken his.”

Miller Thomson ‘still has a lot to learn’

Thomson’s versatility has helped. His ability to play in midfield, right-back or pushed on further forward will serve him well.

He has started the previous four matches, though Goodwin was also cautious about Thomson, tempering any expectations placed on the young man’s shoulder.

“He played a couple of games at right-back. On Tuesday, we felt it was better to bring Liam Grimshaw in due to the physicality of the game – and knowing how Morton were going to bombard the box,” said the United manager.

“We moved Miller a little bit further forward [against Morton] and you can see his energy levels and pace and what he can bring, carrying you up the pitch.

Miller Thomson joins the celebrations after Louis Moult’s winner at Morton. Image: SNS.

“He’s got a great chance but he’s still got a long way to go, he’s got a lot to work on.

“I was pleased that he could put on a performance like that in front of Scot Gemmill.”

United are back at Tannadice this weekend against bottom-placed Arbroath.

Five of their remaining nine Scottish Championship fixtures are at home and Goodwin wants to improve the home form during the run-in.

His side has dropped points in seven home matches in the league this season, compared to just four on the road.

‘Supporters can play a huge part’

“We love playing at Tannadice and the boys are always excited to play there,” he said. “But other teams love coming to Tannadice as well.

“When you look at the points return that we’ve had on the road in comparison, I think that does reflect that.

“We know when teams come to Tannadice, part of their game plan is to try and quieten our home fans and generate a bit of frustration.

“If we don’t get a goal in the first 15 or 20 minutes, then sometimes that bit of anxiety can creep in.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin wants to improve the home form. Image: SNS.

“We do want to improve, and I still think we can improve between now and the end of the season at home.

“The supporters play a huge part. We need them, at this moment of the season, this really important time, we need them to really drive the boys on – lots of encouragement.

“If we can do that then we can achieve our main objective.”

