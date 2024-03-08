Miller Thomson has ‘taken chance’ as Dundee United star watched by Scotland U/21 boss

Miller Thomson is the latest to make the breakthrough to the Dundee United first-team from the academy.

The 19-year-old was in fine form in Tuesday night’s win over Morton, under the gaze of Scotland U/21 boss Scot Gemmill.

Thomson was not selected for the latest squad with five representatives from the Dundee clubs.

The route from the United youth set-up is somewhat of a tradition at Tannadice and manager Jim Goodwin is set on using it to the club’s advantage.

“The pathway from the academy to the first team is something that we’re keen to try and continue,” he said.

“We want those kids in the academy to know that if they’re good enough then they’ll get opportunities.

“I think, of all the teams in the country this year, we’ve given the most minutes to U/23 homegrown players.

“When they get the opportunity, it’s important they take it – and Miller has taken his.”

Miller Thomson ‘still has a lot to learn’

Thomson’s versatility has helped. His ability to play in midfield, right-back or pushed on further forward will serve him well.

He has started the previous four matches, though Goodwin was also cautious about Thomson, tempering any expectations placed on the young man’s shoulder.

“He played a couple of games at right-back. On Tuesday, we felt it was better to bring Liam Grimshaw in due to the physicality of the game – and knowing how Morton were going to bombard the box,” said the United manager.

“We moved Miller a little bit further forward [against Morton] and you can see his energy levels and pace and what he can bring, carrying you up the pitch.

“He’s got a great chance but he’s still got a long way to go, he’s got a lot to work on.

“I was pleased that he could put on a performance like that in front of Scot Gemmill.”

United are back at Tannadice this weekend against bottom-placed Arbroath.

Five of their remaining nine Scottish Championship fixtures are at home and Goodwin wants to improve the home form during the run-in.

His side has dropped points in seven home matches in the league this season, compared to just four on the road.

‘Supporters can play a huge part’

“We love playing at Tannadice and the boys are always excited to play there,” he said. “But other teams love coming to Tannadice as well.

“When you look at the points return that we’ve had on the road in comparison, I think that does reflect that.

“We know when teams come to Tannadice, part of their game plan is to try and quieten our home fans and generate a bit of frustration.

“If we don’t get a goal in the first 15 or 20 minutes, then sometimes that bit of anxiety can creep in.

“We do want to improve, and I still think we can improve between now and the end of the season at home.

“The supporters play a huge part. We need them, at this moment of the season, this really important time, we need them to really drive the boys on – lots of encouragement.

“If we can do that then we can achieve our main objective.”