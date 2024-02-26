EXCLUSIVE: Miller Thomson ‘stronger’, ‘mature’ and hungry to stake Dundee United claim – 2 years on from Tangerines debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Miller Thomson ‘stronger’, ‘mature’ and hungry to stake Dundee United claim – 2 years on from Tangerines debut

Thomson, 19, turned in a solid showing against Queen's Park.

Miller Thomson, left, takes the acclaim of Dundee United supporters.
Miller Thomson takes the acclaim of Dundee United supporters. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC
By Alan Temple

Miller Thomson has spoken of the cocktail of nerves and excitement prior to making his first ever Dundee United start at Tannadice.

The 19-year-old was a shock selection at right-back, replacing Liam Grimshaw as boss Jim Goodwin opted for an energetic, attack-minded line-up against Queen’s Park.

And Thomson did himself justice, whipping in a series of fine set-pieces – one of which led to Jordan Tillson’s goal to make it 2-1 to United – and providing a willing outlet on the right wing.

Thomson has made nine appearances for the Terrors since making his debut in March 2022 but, following a superb loan stint at Montrose, now feels better equipped to stake a claim at senior level.

Miller Thomson warms up ahead of his first Dundee United home start
Miller Thomson warms up ahead of his first Dundee United home start. Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“During the week, we were doing shape, and I was at right-back, but the gaffer didn’t name the team until Friday – and then you’ve just got to be ready,” Thomson told Courier Sport.

“There were a few nerves but it’s more excitement. The only people I told were my family and one of my pals – and they were proud of me.

“They were here watching me on Saturday, which is a special feeling.

“Starting my first home game was amazing. As the day goes on, that just builds, and I was buzzing to be involved.”

Making an impact

Miller Thomson on the ball for Dundee United.
Thomson on the ball for United. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

He added: “As soon as you get in the team, you’ve got to do everything you can to stay in it. I’ve grown up (since his debut in March 2022), I’ve got stronger, and I’ve matured.

“That loan at Montrose, playing men’s football, has helped me so much.

The manager (Goodwin), from the moment he came here, has made it clear that there is going to be a pathway at Dundee United, and that he wants to push young players into the first-team.”

That formative loan saw Thomson play alongside former United hero Sean Dillon, as well as senior professionals like Kerr Waddell, Andrew Steeves and Michael Gardyne.

He excelled in the unforgiving environment of League One, scoring three times, and teeing up another two in 24 appearances.

Montrose's on-loan Dundee United man Miller Thomson unleashes a shot on goal against Hamilton
Miller Thomson impressed in midfield at Montrose. Image: Pheonix Photography.

“Initially, the gaffer told me I needed to go out on loan to get game time and hopefully do well,” said Thomson. “He spoke to me every week, asking how I was getting on and feeling about things.

“I’m happy that I did enough that he decided to bring me back and let me push for the first team.

“I was actually out injured for around eight weeks (after returning), which was frustrating. I had a groin injury that I thought was just a bit of tightness; one or two weeks. But it ended up being a bit more serious and I had to get injections.

“But I was determined to work hard, get back and then to match fitness. I want to make an impact.”

Learning on the job

And Thomson is adamant he will only improve as a full-back, readily admitting that he is far from the finished article.

That is understandable, given he has played all his senior football prior to Saturday in midfield or attack.

Miller Thomson surges forward for Dundee United
Thomson surges forward for Dundee United. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“One of the (Dundee United) under-18 boys went on loan, so I played a wee bit at right-back at that level,” added Thomson.

“I’ve done that role in training and the manager seems to think I’ve done well, so I just wanted to do the same things during the game.

“The position comes pretty naturally to me because I’m quite athletic and surprisingly quite good defensively, given I came through as an attacker with the youth teams.

You are always going to learn more during the games. I know I’ll make mistakes, but you learn from those, and I always want to get better.”

Conversation