EXCLUSIVE: Miller Thomson ‘stronger’, ‘mature’ and hungry to stake Dundee United claim – 2 years on from Tangerines debut

Miller Thomson has spoken of the cocktail of nerves and excitement prior to making his first ever Dundee United start at Tannadice.

The 19-year-old was a shock selection at right-back, replacing Liam Grimshaw as boss Jim Goodwin opted for an energetic, attack-minded line-up against Queen’s Park.

And Thomson did himself justice, whipping in a series of fine set-pieces – one of which led to Jordan Tillson’s goal to make it 2-1 to United – and providing a willing outlet on the right wing.

Thomson has made nine appearances for the Terrors since making his debut in March 2022 but, following a superb loan stint at Montrose, now feels better equipped to stake a claim at senior level.

“During the week, we were doing shape, and I was at right-back, but the gaffer didn’t name the team until Friday – and then you’ve just got to be ready,” Thomson told Courier Sport.

“There were a few nerves but it’s more excitement. The only people I told were my family and one of my pals – and they were proud of me.

“They were here watching me on Saturday, which is a special feeling.

“Starting my first home game was amazing. As the day goes on, that just builds, and I was buzzing to be involved.”

Making an impact

He added: “As soon as you get in the team, you’ve got to do everything you can to stay in it. I’ve grown up (since his debut in March 2022), I’ve got stronger, and I’ve matured.

“That loan at Montrose, playing men’s football, has helped me so much.

“The manager (Goodwin), from the moment he came here, has made it clear that there is going to be a pathway at Dundee United, and that he wants to push young players into the first-team.”

That formative loan saw Thomson play alongside former United hero Sean Dillon, as well as senior professionals like Kerr Waddell, Andrew Steeves and Michael Gardyne.

He excelled in the unforgiving environment of League One, scoring three times, and teeing up another two in 24 appearances.

“Initially, the gaffer told me I needed to go out on loan to get game time and hopefully do well,” said Thomson. “He spoke to me every week, asking how I was getting on and feeling about things.

“I’m happy that I did enough that he decided to bring me back and let me push for the first team.

“I was actually out injured for around eight weeks (after returning), which was frustrating. I had a groin injury that I thought was just a bit of tightness; one or two weeks. But it ended up being a bit more serious and I had to get injections.

“But I was determined to work hard, get back and then to match fitness. I want to make an impact.”

Learning on the job

And Thomson is adamant he will only improve as a full-back, readily admitting that he is far from the finished article.

That is understandable, given he has played all his senior football prior to Saturday in midfield or attack.

“One of the (Dundee United) under-18 boys went on loan, so I played a wee bit at right-back at that level,” added Thomson.

“I’ve done that role in training and the manager seems to think I’ve done well, so I just wanted to do the same things during the game.

“The position comes pretty naturally to me because I’m quite athletic and surprisingly quite good defensively, given I came through as an attacker with the youth teams.

“You are always going to learn more during the games. I know I’ll make mistakes, but you learn from those, and I always want to get better.”