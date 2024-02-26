Dundee’s penalty problem: Dark Blues have conceded 10 spot-kicks in the Premiership this season

Dundee have conceded a remarkable 10 penalties in the Premiership this season.

Saturday’s opening goal for Hibs was another from the spot, seeing the tally against the Dark Blues tick over into double figures in the league.

Add in one for Airdrieonians in the League Cup in July and the total now stands at 11 – with 12 matches of the season still remaining.

VAR has played a role in the increase in penalty decisions with some more debatable than others.

But it remains a remarkable statistic.

It is the most of any Premiership team this season, Hibs are next on the list with eight.

For comparison, the most penalties conceded by any team in the final season before the introduction of VAR was seven.

To Dundee’s credit, though, they haven’t allowed that to derail what has been a superb return to top-flight football as they chase a top-six spot.

Nine of the 11 all season have found the net while Dundee have won five of their own, scoring three.

Courier Sport takes a look at their double-figure dismay.

Hibs – February 24

A real contender for the most obvious penalty concession of the season.

Despite putting in a fine performance, Trevor Carson had a moment to forget at Easter Road.

And Dylan Vente made him pay as he put Hibs 1-0 up on their way to victory.

Verdict: Stoniest of stonewallers

Hearts – February 3

This one kicked off a huge debate around the handball rule after Lawrence Shankland’s shot hit Lee Ashcroft in the hand from close range.

Dens boss Tony Docherty was furious at the decision as Shankland stepped up to level things at 2-2 before Hearts went on to win the game.

Verdict: Unlucky

Aberdeen – January 30

Away to Pittodrie is not a happy hunting ground for Dundee over the years and their task was made harder as skipper Joe Shaughnessy took out Ester Sokler in the area.

Bojan Miovski put the pen away but the Dark Blues fought back to draw.

Verdict: No argument

Livingston – January 27

The second of two at the Tony Macaroni in late January had an element of doubt about it.

Burnley loanee Owen Dodgson dived in on Livi forward Joel Nouble. Some angles suggest he got the ball, others that the forward toed it away.

Verdict: Debatable

Livingston – January 27

This one in the same game was more debatable. As Dundee cleared a Livi attack, Luke McCowan was adjudged to have shoved Jason Holt over outside the area.

After a lengthy check the VAR decided it was actually inside the box.

Harry Sharp, though, was equal to Andrew Shinnie’s spot-kick.

Verdict: Very harsh

Hearts – January 23

Another one saved and another harsh VAR decision. With the score 2-1 to Dundee, the Dark Blues were holding on as Hearts came at them.

Shankland went down with Dodgson’s hand on his back. The referee on the pitch didn’t blow up but the VAR suggested a review.

Carson pulled off a super save to deny Shankland, though Hearts would still go on to win the game.

Verdict: Harsh again

Rangers – December 9

Another VAR call – this one was found to be incorrect by an independent review.

Aaron Donnelly was caught out by the impressive Abdallah Sima from a corner and had a hold of the Rangers attacker’s shirt.

However, the review said it was not enough to warrant a pitchside review. Penalty Rangers, though, as they went on to win 3-1 at Ibrox.

Verdict: Wrong

Rangers – November 1

Rangers again, penalty again. This one mattered the least of all 11 this season.

It was a bad night for the Dark Blues as Phillipe Clement’s side put five past them at Dens Park.

With the score 4-0 in the closing stages, Lyall Cameron trod on James Tavernier’s foot inside the Dundee box.

Penalty Rangers, a bad day all round.

Verdict: No argument

Kilmarnock – September 23

Another pitchside VAR decision, another handball. This time it was Amadou Bakayoko being punished.

Defending a cross, his arm was up and the ball struck it. Referee David Munro said penalty.

The 10-man Dee would score late on to grab a 2-2 draw.

Verdict: Correct decision

Celtic – September 16

Dundee had done a good job of frustrating the Hoops at Parkhead before a penalty undid their stubborn resistance.

Ryan Howley stretched for a loose ball on the 18-yard line while David Turnbull put his leg across the young Dee loanee.

Referee Grant Irvine blew for a foul before the VAR said it was inside the area. After Turnbull opened the scoring, Celtic ran out 3-0 winners.

Verdict: Not a foul

Airdrieonians – July 22

The first penalty controversy of Dundee’s season eventually saw them crash out of the League Cup at the group stage.

With the game scoreless going into stoppage time, Airdrie’s Josh O’Connor went down under pressure from Dee youngster Jack Wilkie.

Colin Steven said penalty, the hosts won 1-0 and the Dee went out of the competition days later.

Verdict: Wrong decision