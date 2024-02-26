Dundee’s penalty problem: Dark Blues have conceded 10 spot-kicks in the Premiership this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s penalty problem: Dark Blues have conceded 10 spot-kicks in the Premiership this season

Saturday's clash at Hibs saw their tally tick over into double figures for the league.

Dundee players dispute a penalty decision against Hearts. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee have conceded a remarkable 10 penalties in the Premiership this season.

Saturday’s opening goal for Hibs was another from the spot, seeing the tally against the Dark Blues tick over into double figures in the league.

Add in one for Airdrieonians in the League Cup in July and the total now stands at 11 – with 12 matches of the season still remaining.

VAR has played a role in the increase in penalty decisions with some more debatable than others.

But it remains a remarkable statistic.

It is the most of any Premiership team this season, Hibs are next on the list with eight.

Hibs frontman Dylan Vente opens the scoring against Dundee. Image: SNS
Hibs frontman Dylan Vente opens the scoring against Dundee from the spot. Image: SNS

For comparison, the most penalties conceded by any team in the final season before the introduction of VAR was seven.

To Dundee’s credit, though, they haven’t allowed that to derail what has been a superb return to top-flight football as they chase a top-six spot.

Nine of the 11 all season have found the net while Dundee have won five of their own, scoring three.

Courier Sport takes a look at their double-figure dismay.

Hibs – February 24

Trevor Carson gives away a penalty as Dundee are beaten at Hibs. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Trevor Carson gives away a penalty as Dundee are beaten at Hibs. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

A real contender for the most obvious penalty concession of the season.

Despite putting in a fine performance, Trevor Carson had a moment to forget at Easter Road.

And Dylan Vente made him pay as he put Hibs 1-0 up on their way to victory.

Verdict: Stoniest of stonewallers

Hearts – February 3

Shankland shoots and Ashcroft blocks - referee gives penalty.
Shankland shoots and Ashcroft blocks – referee gives penalty. Image: SNS

This one kicked off a huge debate around the handball rule after Lawrence Shankland’s shot hit Lee Ashcroft in the hand from close range.

Dens boss Tony Docherty was furious at the decision as Shankland stepped up to level things at 2-2 before Hearts went on to win the game.

Verdict: Unlucky

Aberdeen – January 30

Joe Shaughnessy gives away a penalty at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Joe Shaughnessy gives away a penalty at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Away to Pittodrie is not a happy hunting ground for Dundee over the years and their task was made harder as skipper Joe Shaughnessy took out Ester Sokler in the area.

Bojan Miovski put the pen away but the Dark Blues fought back to draw.

Verdict: No argument

Livingston – January 27

Tete Yengi scored from 12 yards against Dundee. Image: SNS

The second of two at the Tony Macaroni in late January had an element of doubt about it.

Burnley loanee Owen Dodgson dived in on Livi forward Joel Nouble. Some angles suggest he got the ball, others that the forward toed it away.

Verdict: Debatable

Livingston – January 27

Harry Sharp saves Andrew Shinnie's penalty. Image: SNS
Harry Sharp saves Andrew Shinnie’s penalty. Image: SNS

This one in the same game was more debatable. As Dundee cleared a Livi attack, Luke McCowan was adjudged to have shoved Jason Holt over outside the area.

After a lengthy check the VAR decided it was actually inside the box.

Harry Sharp, though, was equal to Andrew Shinnie’s spot-kick.

Verdict: Very harsh

Hearts – January 23

Referee Chris Graham checks VAR and awards Hearts a penalty. Image: SNS

Another one saved and another harsh VAR decision. With the score 2-1 to Dundee, the Dark Blues were holding on as Hearts came at them.

Shankland went down with Dodgson’s hand on his back. The referee on the pitch didn’t blow up but the VAR suggested a review.

Carson pulled off a super save to deny Shankland, though Hearts would still go on to win the game.

Verdict: Harsh again

Rangers – December 9

Referee Kevin Clancy awards Rangers a penalty after a VAR check against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Referee Kevin Clancy awards Rangers a penalty after a VAR check against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Another VAR call – this one was found to be incorrect by an independent review.

Aaron Donnelly was caught out by the impressive Abdallah Sima from a corner and had a hold of the Rangers attacker’s shirt.

However, the review said it was not enough to warrant a pitchside review. Penalty Rangers, though, as they went on to win 3-1 at Ibrox.

Verdict: Wrong

Rangers – November 1

Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy speaks to referee Kevin Clancy. Image: SNS
Referee Kevin Clancy also gave a penalty to Rangers at Dens Park after a VAR review. Image: SNS

Rangers again, penalty again. This one mattered the least of all 11 this season.

It was a bad night for the Dark Blues as Phillipe Clement’s side put five past them at Dens Park.

With the score 4-0 in the closing stages, Lyall Cameron trod on James Tavernier’s foot inside the Dundee box.

Penalty Rangers, a bad day all round.

Verdict: No argument

Kilmarnock – September 23

Dan Armstrong makes it 1-1 from the spot. Image: SNS

Another pitchside VAR decision, another handball. This time it was Amadou Bakayoko being punished.

Defending a cross, his arm was up and the ball struck it. Referee David Munro said penalty.

The 10-man Dee would score late on to grab a 2-2 draw.

Verdict: Correct decision

Celtic – September 16

David Turnbull went down under a Ryan Howley challenge on the edge of the area. A VAR check said it was inside. Image: SNS
David Turnbull went down under a Ryan Howley challenge on the edge of the area. A VAR check said it was inside. Image: SNS

Dundee had done a good job of frustrating the Hoops at Parkhead before a penalty undid their stubborn resistance.

Ryan Howley stretched for a loose ball on the 18-yard line while David Turnbull put his leg across the young Dee loanee.

Referee Grant Irvine blew for a foul before the VAR said it was inside the area. After Turnbull opened the scoring, Celtic ran out 3-0 winners.

Verdict: Not a foul

Airdrieonians – July 22

Rhys McCabe wins the game for Airdrieonians. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Rhys McCabe wins the game for Airdrieonians with a late penalty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The first penalty controversy of Dundee’s season eventually saw them crash out of the League Cup at the group stage.

With the game scoreless going into stoppage time, Airdrie’s Josh O’Connor went down under pressure from Dee youngster Jack Wilkie.

Colin Steven said penalty, the hosts won 1-0 and the Dee went out of the competition days later.

Verdict: Wrong decision

