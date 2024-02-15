VAR mistakes soar as St Johnstone suffer and Dundee get mixed results in latest SFA findings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

VAR mistakes soar as St Johnstone suffer and Dundee get mixed results in latest SFA findings

Graham Carey's goal against Aberdeen shouldn't have been disallowed.

By Eric Nicolson
Graham Carey's goal against Aberdeen should have stood.
Graham Carey's goal against Aberdeen should have stood. Image: SNS.

The VAR Independent Review Panel has found that incorrect decisions are soaring in the Scottish Premiership – with a disallowed St Johnstone goal among them.

The SFA has published the latest findings, with 13 key incidents deemed to be incorrect – up from three in the first quarter of the season.

Once more, Dundee are a high profile club on the list.

This time they have been hard done by on two fronts, and benefitted twice.

Liam Gordon with referee John Beaton.
Liam Gordon with referee John Beaton. Image: SNS.

The Saints goal that should have stood was Graham Carey’s opener against Aberdeen last month.

The Irishman volleyed home from the edge of the box but referee, John Beaton, was subsequently directed to go to the pitch-side monitor when the VAR official decided Liam Gordon had fouled Jamie McGrath.

Dundee’s mixed results

When Dundee faced Rangers at Ibrox in December, VAR should not have recommended an on-field review for a penalty after a foul on Rangers’ Abdallah Sima, nor should there have been a review of Jose Cifuentes’s yellow card in the same game.

VAR should have instigated a foul being awarded against Motherwell’s Bevis Mugabi’s when the Fir Park side played Tony Docherty’s men, meaning the goal that made the score 2-2 would have been disallowed.

The most recent of the Premiership errors was not spotting a Michael Mellon foul in the build-up to Zach Robinson’s goal for Dundee at Livingston, a minute after the hosts had reduced the Dark Blues’ lead.

Zach Robinson scored against Livingston.
Zach Robinson scored against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

The (IRP) panel is drawn from former top level managers, player and coaches, and is guided by experts on the laws of the game.

Introduced at the start of the season, it is in place to provide an independent view on referees and the use of Video Assistant Referees.

Scottish football is half-way through its first full season of using the VAR system and these statistics show a sharp rise.

The SFA would point to the fact that 378 VAR reviews were made in the second quarter of the season.

The figures showed that there was an average of 0.4 on-field VAR reviews per match, with the number of factual overturns this season now standing at 24.

The governing body’s Referee Operations department considers 89.3% of on-field decisions have been reached correctly, increased to 97.6% when including VAR interventions.

The statistics were shared with the 12 Premiership clubs on Thursday morning.

