Thursday court round-up — Chatty man and driving ban

An Angus predator told an undercover police officer he was prepared to travel as far as Durham to meet a child.

First offender Callum Phillips, 25, of Brechin’s High Street, admitted the unwitting sick chat on RandoChat with what he believed was a 14-year-old boy.

In fact, he was sending filth to an undercover police officer.

Officers were granted a warrant to enter paedophile Phillips’ former home to view his devices and he told them: “I’ve got stuff I need to clear”.

The 25-year-old – now of Brechin’s High Street – previously admitted taking or making images between September and December 2021.

He also admitted distributing or showing them between November and December 2021 and attempting to communicate indecently with a child for sexual gratification, or to alarm, humiliate or distress his victim.

He was sentenced to 200 hours unpaid work and placed under supervision and on the Sex Offenders Register for three years, with a string of strict conduct requirements.

Hellraiser

A former Coronation Street and horror movie star has admitted a naked drunken rampage in a Montrose bar-restaurant. Imogen Boorman, who starred in the TV soap in the 90s and was in 80s horror flick Hellbound: Hellraiser II, terrorised staff and customers at The Picture House in Montrose. She stripped naked, lay on the bar and drank from beer taps, sprayed draught juice and sexually assaulted a customer.

Chatty man

A Fife man wound up in court after telling housing officers his neighbour is a “wee c*nt.”

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Alan Carr, 39, admitted threatening or abusive behaviour.

Fiscal depute Sarah High explained council housing officers were at his neighbour’s property in East High Street, Anstruther, on March 3 last year.

“He then began shouting and swearing and came downstairs.

“At that point, one of the officers heard the accused causing a commotion.

“The accused was shouting that he was going to kill the neighbour and that the neighbour was a wee c*nt.

“The housing officer informed the accused that the neighbour was not there.

“This upset the accused even more and he carried on.”

Carr’s lawyer said: “He has ongoing issues with the neighbour.

“He did not mean to cause fear and alarm to the council workers.”

She added her client has a diagnosis of schizophrenia and medication had not been agreeing with him.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “There’s been no re-occurence and things have settled down so you’ll be admonished.”

Twisted stalker

A woman has told how her Perth College student days were ruined by a twisted internet stalker who hounded her using fake accounts and threatened to shoot her dog. Wannabe pop star Valentino Murdoch from Aberfeldy set up bogus social media personas to torment two former Perth College classmates. He was convicted and told to be of good behaviour.

Hit concrete barrier

A drink driver who collided with a barrier in Arbroath will be sentenced next month after reports are prepared.

Kenneth Hay, 35, of School Road in Fettercairn appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving carelessly and while three and a half times over the limit (77 mics/22) on January 20 this year.

He stopped in the middle of the road before driving over a kerb and a pedestrian walkway, then collided with a concrete barrier, all before 8am.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “There’s mental health issues but he is getting assistance.

“He’s aware it’s a minimum three-year disqualification.

Sheriff Krista Johnston disqualified Hay and deferred sentencing to March 28 for reports.

Cheat doesn’t prosper

A £30,000 benefits cheat from Perthshire narrowly avoided being locked up when she appeared for sentence. Marie van den Berg, 57, from Alyth, kept a significant inheritance windfall secret from authorities while she continued to claim unemployment allowance for three years.

Topless at bar

A man found topless outside Dundee’s city centre Arctic Bar attacked a Good Samaritan who took him in, then spat at police.

Charles Barr appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit both assaults.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said a caring couple had bumped into the 30-year-old at 3am as they walked home from a night out on November 14 2021.

Barr, of Mauchline Place West in Dundee was “intoxicated and topless” and the couple invited him back to their home after seeing his condition.

Following an argument there, Barr struck the woman on the face, causing her lip to bleed.

She called police and when officers attended, Barr spat twice at a PC, striking him once on the right side of his head.

His solicitor Gary Foulis said Barr, an employee at Dundee’s Sleeperz Hotel, was ashamed of his behaviour.

“He was using copious amounts of alcohol, this offence was the wake-up call that Mr Barr needed.

“He has rehabilitated himself. Now, he doesn’t go out drinking.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until March 11.

Drugs possession

A 34-year-old Stirling man has been fined £400 after being caught with £20 worth of cocaine.

Steven Taylor appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to having the class A drug at Springkerse Road, Stirling, on September 16 2022.

Taylor’s defence lawyer said his client, of Anderson Place, Stirling, has a previous conviction from 2017 for heroin possession and has been trying to get help to address drug issues.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony fined Taylor £400.

