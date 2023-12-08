Angus pervert had sick chat with undercover officer and was found with indecent images

An Angus predator who told an undercover police officer he was prepared to travel as far as Durham to meet a child was snared with sick abuse files.

First offender Callum Phillips admitted unwittingly engaging on RandoChat with what he believed was a 14-year-old boy.

In fact, it was an undercover officer.

When police entered Phillips’ former home in Tannadice, Angus to check his devices he told them: “I’ve got stuff I need to clear.”

Now on the Sex Offenders Register, the 25-year-old hid his face as he fled court into an awaiting car.

Groomer

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Phillips, now of Brechin‘s High Street, was working as a textile machinist at the time of his offending.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan explained he used RandoChat, an online app which pairs strangers up based on the preferences they enter.

While the app is to be used by over-18s only, there is no age verification.

On October 27 last year, Phillips began using it and engaged in a sexual conversation with what he believed was a schoolboy with whom he had been paired.

Phillips was told his conversation partner was 15 and from Durham.

Referring to a dominant/ submissive relationship, he wrote: “Would you like to show daddy how much of a sub you are?”

He asked for naked pictures and sent a picture of his own exposed private parts.

Phillips also indicated to the account he was prepared to travel to Durham.

More sick content

Phillips’ profile showed him wearing a blazer and standing in family photos.

Police requested a warrant to attend at his former home in South Esk Road on December 15.

They arrived at 10.35am five days later and Phillips allowed them entry.

He told police: “I’ve got stuff I need to clear.”

He added: “I’m going to be honest, there’s stuff on my phone.

“I didn’t seek it out, I was sent it.”

Phillips provided the PINs for two Samsung phones and more evidence of similar chats was found.

On one device, police found 97 accessible sick images depicting children, and another 85 inaccessible ones.

Of the pictures police could see, 21 were considered to be the most graphic kind.

Three accessible videos and three inaccessible videos were also uncovered.

One of the accessible videos was also deemed to be Category A.

The files included girls as young as just one year old.

On register

Phillips admitted taking or making the images between September 2021 and the date of his arrest.

He also admitted distributing or showing them between November and December 2021.

Phillips also pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child for sexual gratification, or to alarm, humiliate or distress his victim.

Solicitor James Laverty said: “Your Ladyship will require reports.”

Mr Laverty added his client was aware he would be made subject to registration requirements ad interim.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until January 12 and continued Phillips’ bail.

He left court with a black hood pulled down and ducked into a car which was waiting for him.

