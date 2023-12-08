Angus pervert had sick chat with undercover officer and was found with indecent images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus pervert had sick chat with undercover officer and was found with indecent images

Paedophile Callum Phillips, 25, told police "I've got stuff I need to clear" when they arrived at his door with a warrant.

By Ross Gardiner
Callum Phillips hid his face as he left court. He will return for sentencing next month.
Callum Phillips hid his face as he left court. He will return for sentencing next month.

An Angus predator who told an undercover police officer he was prepared to travel as far as Durham to meet a child was snared with sick abuse files.

First offender Callum Phillips admitted unwittingly engaging on RandoChat with what he believed was a 14-year-old boy.

In fact, it was an undercover officer.

When police entered Phillips’ former home in Tannadice, Angus to check his devices he told them: “I’ve got stuff I need to clear.”

Now on the Sex Offenders Register, the 25-year-old hid his face as he fled court into an awaiting car.

Groomer

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Phillips, now of Brechin‘s High Street, was working as a textile machinist at the time of his offending.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan explained he used RandoChat, an online app which pairs strangers up based on the preferences they enter.

While the app is to be used by over-18s only, there is no age verification.

On October 27 last year, Phillips began using it and engaged in a sexual conversation with what he believed was a schoolboy with whom he had been paired.

Phillips was told his conversation partner was 15 and from Durham.

Referring to a dominant/ submissive relationship, he wrote: “Would you like to show daddy how much of a sub you are?”

He asked for naked pictures and sent a picture of his own exposed private parts.

Phillips also indicated to the account he was prepared to travel to Durham.

More sick content

Phillips’ profile showed him wearing a blazer and standing in family photos.

Police requested a warrant to attend at his former home in South Esk Road on December 15.

They arrived at 10.35am five days later and Phillips allowed them entry.

He told police: “I’ve got stuff I need to clear.”

He added: “I’m going to be honest, there’s stuff on my phone.

“I didn’t seek it out, I was sent it.”

Dundee Sheriff Court sign
Phillips appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Phillips provided the PINs for two Samsung phones and more evidence of similar chats was found.

On one device, police found 97 accessible sick images depicting children, and another 85 inaccessible ones.

Of the pictures police could see, 21 were considered to be the most graphic kind.

Three accessible videos and three inaccessible videos were also uncovered.

One of the accessible videos was also deemed to be Category A.

The files included girls as young as just one year old.

On register

Phillips admitted taking or making the images between September 2021 and the date of his arrest.

He also admitted distributing or showing them between November and December 2021.

Phillips also pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child for sexual gratification, or to alarm, humiliate or distress his victim.

Solicitor James Laverty said: “Your Ladyship will require reports.”

Mr Laverty added his client was aware he would be made subject to registration requirements ad interim.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until January 12 and continued Phillips’ bail.

He left court with a black hood pulled down and ducked into a car which was waiting for him.

