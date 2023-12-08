Vehicle strikes bridge at Lochgelly causing rail disruption

A vehicle has struck a bridge at Lochgelly, resulting in a delay to rail services.

The incident took place on Friday shortly before 3pm.

Trains between Glenrothes with Thornton and Cowdenbeath are delayed or revised to start from and terminate at Cowdenbeath.

National Rail has warned that disruption is expected until 3.30pm.

Ticket acceptance is in place with Stagecoach East buses.