‘Fife’s first gaming bar’ set to open in Kirkcaldy

A venue that claims to be “Fife’s first gaming bar” is set to open in Kirkcaldy.

The Other Place on Kirk Wynd will have a range of board games available – including classics like Scrabble and Uno – alongside food and drink.

There will also be more immersive gaming options such as Dungeons and Dragons and Catan.

The business will start life as a cafe until it secures a licence to sell alcohol.

The Other Place will take over the former Jocks Grill House after it moved to a new building on High Street in August.

Board games, coffee, tapas and cocktails at Kirkcaldy gaming bar

The new venue will serve artisan coffee, tapas and, eventually, craft cocktails.

Locals will be welcomed by familiar faces – as the venture comes from John Malone, who currently runs the Harbourmaster’s Cafe in Dysart.

The co-managers – Ieuan Ledger and Cameron Armitage – previously worked at the cafe.

Ieuan told The Courier: “The bar has been in development for about six months.

“The idea came about because board games are in vogue at the minute – but it is often difficult (to play them at home) as newer board games can be quite expensive and there is not always space to play or people to play with.

“We want this to be a place where customers can chill out and play games.

“We will provide the space and, hopefully, the people.

“The plan is to offer cocktails in the long run but there is licensing to worry about, so it will start off life as a cafe.”

The bar will use Myrtle Coffee – a brand based in Kirkcaldy and currently on offer at Harbourmaster’s – and sell fresh home baking and small plates.

Ieuan said: “We want people to be able to have something to eat while they play.

“The home baking will all be done by chefs first thing in the morning so it will be fresh.”

2024 opening date for Kirkcaldy gaming bar

It is hoped that The Other Place will open early in the new year.

Ieuan added: “We have put in new flooring, new bathrooms and a new bar, so it is unrecognisable from before.

“The response has been incredible. We were surprised at how many people are excited for it.

“We thought there would be a lot of younger people interested but there are older people too.

“People are looking forward to playing classic games like Monopoly and Scrabble.

“We will also have bookable tables to play role-playing games such as Dungeons and Dragons and Warhammer.

“It’s going to be open later and that means that people who work 9-5 jobs can come down after work and spend the night playing.”