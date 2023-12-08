Stunning 5-bedroom home inside converted church near Dundee for sale

A stunning five-bedroom home inside a converted church near Dundee has gone up for sale.

The semi-detached villa is inside the converted East Hillocks Church on Drumsturdy Road, to the north of Broughty Ferry.

The property combines the charm of the B-listed church building with modern living – and is topped off by incredible outdoor spaces and amazing views of the countryside.

A spacious reception hallway leads to a stylish living room, which includes a raised level with feature wood-burning stove.

A door leads to a huge outdoor seating area which sits above ground level – offering the ideal spot to soak in the surroundings.

The ground floor also has a large, semi-open-plan kitchen and dining area.

The five double bedrooms are arranged over three floors, with two boasting private bathrooms.

The beautiful master occupies the entire top level and, in addition to the en-suite shower room, it has a walk-in wardrobe and an amazing private balcony built into the roof.

Two of the bedrooms are currently being used as offices, demonstrating the flexibility of the home.

A detached double garage also provides secure private parking.

The East Hillocks Church home is on the market with Thorntons for offers over £400,000.

