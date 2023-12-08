Stunning 5-bedroom home inside converted church near Dundee for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning 5-bedroom home inside converted church near Dundee for sale

The semi-detached villa is on the market for offers over £400k.

By Andrew Robson
Broughty Ferry home in Converted Church
East Hillocks Church has been converted into homes. Image: Thorntons

A stunning five-bedroom home inside a converted church near Dundee has gone up for sale.

The semi-detached villa is inside the converted East Hillocks Church on Drumsturdy Road, to the north of Broughty Ferry.

The property combines the charm of the B-listed church building with modern living – and is topped off by incredible outdoor spaces and amazing views of the countryside.

East Hillocks Church, Broughty Ferry
East Hillocks. Image: Thorntons

A spacious reception hallway leads to a stylish living room, which includes a raised level with feature wood-burning stove.

A door leads to a huge outdoor seating area which sits above ground level – offering the ideal spot to soak in the surroundings.

The ground floor also has a large, semi-open-plan kitchen and dining area.

The hallway at the centre of the home.
The reception hallway. Image: Thorntons
The living room is split across two levels.
The cosy seating area in the living room. Image: Thorntons
Living room at East Hillocks Church
The quirky raised level features a log-burning stove and high windows. Image: Thorntons
The south-facing patio is a great entertainment space.
The south-facing outdoor seating area is a great entertainment space. Image: Thorntons
The modern kitchen inside the converted church.
The modern kitchen. Image: Thorntons
The spacious dining area.
The spacious dining area. Image: Thorntons

The five double bedrooms are arranged over three floors, with two boasting private bathrooms.

The beautiful master occupies the entire top level and, in addition to the en-suite shower room, it has a walk-in wardrobe and an amazing private balcony built into the roof.

Two of the bedrooms are currently being used as offices, demonstrating the flexibility of the home.

A detached double garage also provides secure private parking.

The top floor master bedroom.
The top-floor master bedroom. Image: Thorntons
A private balcony sits off the master bedroom in Broughty Ferry Converted Church home
The master has a dressing room. Image: Thorntons
The private balcony off the master bedroom.
The private balcony off the master bedroom is built into the roof. Image: Thorntons
The en-suite off the master.
The en-suite off the master. Image: Thorntons
Two bedrooms have private bathrooms.
Two bedrooms have private bathrooms. Image: Thorntons
The en-suite shower room. Image: Thorntons
The en-suite shower room. Image: Thorntons
Two bedrooms are currently being used as offices.
Two bedrooms are being used as offices. Image: Thorntons
The bedrooms are flexible and can be used as office spaces.
There are plenty of reminders of the building’s past as a church. Image: Thorntons
Ample garden space comes with the home in Broughty Ferry
The house comes with plenty of outdoor space. Image: Thortons
East Hillocks Church is a 15-minute walk from Barnhill.
East Hillocks Church is set in a stunning countryside location. Image: Thorntons
The Converted Church is a short journey from Broughty Ferry.
The converted church is a short journey from Broughty Ferry. Image: Thorntons

The East Hillocks Church home is on the market with Thorntons for offers over £400,000.

Elsewhere in Broughty Ferry, a ground-floor flat on Grove Road was TSPC’s most viewed property in November.

And a Grand Victorian villa in the town is on the market for offers over £599,950.

