Grand Victorian villa on ‘leafy’ Broughty Ferry street for sale

The four-bedroom property is on the market for offers over £599,950.

By Ellidh Aitken
Four-bedroom property on Balmyle Road, Broughty Ferry.
The Broughty Ferry property is fronted by a sweeping driveway and traditional turning circle. Image: Thorntons

A grand Victorian villa on a ‘leafy’ street in Broughty Ferry is on the market for offers over £599,950.

The four-bedroom property on Balmyle Road is set behind stone gate piers and is fronted by a manicured lawn.

Visitors are greeted by a sweeping driveway and traditional turning circle.

There is a reception room and two bathrooms, as well as a dining room, home office and sunroom.

The home is set behind stone gate piers. Image: Thorntons
The villa is fronted by manicured gardens and a sweeping driveway. Image: Thorntons

The front door opens into a mosaic-tiled vestibule, leading into a grand reception hall.

A timber staircase leads past a beautiful stained-glass window to the upper floor.

To the left of the hall, a living room offers scenic river views through tall sash-and-case windows.

There are also intricate mouldings, a ceiling rose and a marble fireplace.

Across the hall, the dining room features a traditional Edinburgh Press and another fireplace.

The timber staircase leads to a stained-glass window. Image: Thorntons
The living room has a marble fireplace. Image: Thorntons
The living room has scenic views. Image: Thorntons
The dining room also has a fireplace. Image: Thorntons
The grand dining room. Image: Thorntons

A further hallway, with built-in storage and a WC, accesses the home office.

With generous central floor space for a table and chairs, the dining kitchen is perfect for more relaxed family meals.

An adjoining utility room accommodates a pantry, extra fridge and chest freezer.

Accessed from here, the large dual-aspect sunroom provides garden ambience.

It opens out via French doors onto a west-facing decked terrace.

There is a WC off the hallway. Image: Thorntons
The home office. Image: Thorntons
The kitchen has ample room for a dining table. Image: Thorntons
The utility room. Image: Thorntons
There is a sunroom with access to the garden. Image: Thorntons

Upstairs a galleried landing leads to the dual-aspect master bedroom.

There are also two further double bedrooms with traditional presses and a single bedroom with fitted storage.

All enjoy panoramic river views.

A classic five-piece bathroom completes the accommodation.

The upstairs landing. Image: Thorntons
The master bedroom. Image: Thorntons
The master bedroom has plenty of storage space. Image: Thorntons
Another double bedroom. Image: Thorntons
Each of the bedrooms has scenic views. Image: Thorntons
There are three double bedrooms. Image: Thorntons
There is one single bedroom. Image: Thorntons
There is also a bathroom upstairs. Image: Thorntons

Externally, the property sits within landscaped gardens with manicured lawns, established borders and mature trees.

There is also an outbuilding offering storage space.

A double carport and multi-car driveway provide private parking.

The gardens are well maintained. Image: Thorntons
There is a decked area to the west. Image: Thorntons
The gardens. Image: Thorntons

The Victorian villa in Broughty Ferry is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £599,950.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a two-bedroom flat overlooking the Waterfront is for sale at £138k.

And in Fife a country home with a turret and stunning modern interior is on the market for £635k.

