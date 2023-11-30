Dundee flat overlooking Waterfront for sale at £138k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee flat overlooking Waterfront for sale at £138k

The two-bedroom property is just across the road from Slessor Gardens.

By Andrew Robson
6 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee
The flat on Whitehall Crescent in Dundee is for sale. Image: Harmony Homes

A flat looking directly over Dundee Waterfront has gone on the market.

The two-bedroom property sits above the Bird and Bear bar on the corner of Whitehall Crescent – just across the road from Slessor Gardens.

The property boasts stunning views over Dundee’s Waterfront, the V&A and the Tay Road Bridge.

The third-floor flat is for sale at offers over £138,000.

Upon entering the flat, the hallway takes you past the two bedrooms and into the large living/kitchen/dining space, complete with hardwood flooring.

Entrance to the Dundee flat overlooking the Waterfront
The staircase leading to the flat. Image: Harmony Homes
Flat 4/R, 6 Whitehall Crescent
The entrance to the property. Image: Harmony Homes
A curved hallway leads through the flat.
The hallway leading to the bedrooms and living room. Harmony Homes
All rooms have large windows.
All rooms have large windows. Image: Harmony Homes
The living/kitchen/dining room at Dundee waterfront flat
The living/kitchen/dining room. Image: Harmony Homes
The kitchen area of the Whitehall Crescent flat.
The kitchen area of the Whitehall Crescent flat. Image: Harmony Homes
The living space in the Whitehall Crescent Flat
The high ceilings add to the spacious feel. Image: Harmony Homes

The high ceilings add to the spacious feel while the large windows throughout allow for plenty of natural light.

Both the double bedrooms face out onto the Waterfront and the Tay.

The property has plenty of charm with the coving, tall skirting boards, curved walls and canted bay windows all adding to the character.

The flat is complete by a three-piece bathroom with stylish green tiles.

Views of Dundee from one bedroom.
Views of Dundee from one of the bedrooms. Image: Harmony Homes
The bedrooms are well-lit and spacious.
The bedrooms are well-lit and spacious. Image: Harmony Homes
Both bedrooms in the Dundee flat face the Tay Road Bridge.
Both bedrooms face the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Harmony Homes
The well tiled bathroom at Dundee Waterfront flat
The tiled bathroom. Image: Harmony Homes
Large privacy glass windows keeps the bathroom well-lit.
The bathroom is small but stylish. Image: Harmony Homes
The flat has a secure entry system.
The flat has a secure entry system. Image: Harmony Homes

The flat comes with a secure entry system and gas central heating.

The property is on the market with Harmony Homes.

It comes as work has begun on the latest development at Dundee Waterfront with the creation of a £26 million office block at Site 6.

Dundee waterfront view from a flat bedroom
Views over the Waterfront from the flat. Image: Harmony Homes
Whitehall Crescent flat, Dundee
The property is across the road from Slessor Gardens. Image: Harmony Homes

Elsewhere in the city centre, a six-bedroom flat has gone on the market for just £95,000.

The Courier has also taken a look at 10 properties across Dundee, Fife and Perthshire that have featured on TV over the past few years.

