Dundee flat overlooking Waterfront for sale at £138k

A flat looking directly over Dundee Waterfront has gone on the market.

The two-bedroom property sits above the Bird and Bear bar on the corner of Whitehall Crescent – just across the road from Slessor Gardens.

The property boasts stunning views over Dundee’s Waterfront, the V&A and the Tay Road Bridge.

The third-floor flat is for sale at offers over £138,000.

Upon entering the flat, the hallway takes you past the two bedrooms and into the large living/kitchen/dining space, complete with hardwood flooring.

The high ceilings add to the spacious feel while the large windows throughout allow for plenty of natural light.

Both the double bedrooms face out onto the Waterfront and the Tay.

The property has plenty of charm with the coving, tall skirting boards, curved walls and canted bay windows all adding to the character.

The flat is complete by a three-piece bathroom with stylish green tiles.

The flat comes with a secure entry system and gas central heating.

The property is on the market with Harmony Homes.

It comes as work has begun on the latest development at Dundee Waterfront with the creation of a £26 million office block at Site 6.

