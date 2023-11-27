Chance to buy six bedroom flat in Dundee City Centre for just £95k

A six bedroom flat in Dundee City Centre has gone on the market for just £95,000.

The property at 45 Commercial Street is in a prime location in the heart of the city. Occupying part of the first floor, it sits above Blacks’ outdoor store.

The handsome sandstone building dates from around the Victorian era and is made from dressed stone with a slate roof. It has one of the distinctive ‘pineapple’ domes on the roof that are peculiar to Dundee.

Loads of space

The flat contains an extensive amount of accommodation. There is a large living room, a kitchen, bathroom and no fewer than six bedrooms.

It has been empty for some time and is in a poor state of repair. A full programme of renovation is required to realise its potential.

However, with ornate cornicing, large arched windows, decorative presses and other original features it has plenty of charm and could be transformed into a beautiful property.

The home report has declared the flat unmortgageable so it will only be of interest to cash buyers or those happy to take out expensive bridging finance.

Six bedrooms mean it will be of greatest appeal to Dundee’s thriving student renters. Property developers are likely to seek an HMO for the flat, which would rent for something in the region of £400 or £450 per bedroom.

Elsewhere in Courier Country, a 16 bedroom house is on sale for just £166,000.

The flat at 45 Commercial Street is on sale with Tula Property for offers in the region of £95,000.