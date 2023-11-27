Chance to buy six bedroom flat in Dundee City Centre for just £95k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chance to buy six bedroom flat in Dundee City Centre for just £95k

The huge flat requires extensive renovation works and is unmortgageable - but could earn a fortune done up and rented to students.

By Jack McKeown
This six bedroom flat on Commercial Street is on sale for just £95k. Image: Zoopla.
This six bedroom flat on Commercial Street is on sale for just £95k. Image: Zoopla.

A six bedroom flat in Dundee City Centre has gone on the market for just £95,000.

The property at 45 Commercial Street is in a prime location in the heart of the city. Occupying part of the first floor, it sits above Blacks’ outdoor store.

The flat has high ceilings and spacious rooms. Image: Zoopla.

The handsome sandstone building dates from around the Victorian era and is made from dressed stone with a slate roof. It has one of the distinctive ‘pineapple’ domes on the roof that are peculiar to Dundee.

Loads of space

The flat contains an extensive amount of accommodation. There is a large living room, a kitchen, bathroom and no fewer than six bedrooms.

It has been empty for some time and is in a poor state of repair. A full programme of renovation is required to realise its potential.

The spacious living room has two large windows and ornate cornices. Image: Zoopla.

However, with ornate cornicing, large arched windows, decorative presses and other original features it has plenty of charm and could be transformed into a beautiful property.

The home report has declared the flat unmortgageable so it will only be of interest to cash buyers or those happy to take out expensive bridging finance.

The flat is now in need of significant amounts of work. Image: Zoopla.

Six bedrooms mean it will be of greatest appeal to Dundee’s thriving student renters. Property developers are likely to seek an HMO for the flat, which would rent for something in the region of £400 or £450 per bedroom.

Elsewhere in Courier Country, a 16 bedroom house is on sale for just £166,000.

 

The flat at 45 Commercial Street is on sale with Tula Property for offers in the region of £95,000.

 

