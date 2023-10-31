Angus house with SIXTEEN bedrooms on sale for just £166k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Angus house with SIXTEEN bedrooms on sale for just £166k

It needs a lot of work but the house in Arbroath is enormous.

By Jack McKeown
This house in Arbroath also has two kitchens. Image: Future Property Auctions.
This house in Arbroath also has two kitchens. Image: Future Property Auctions.

A house in Arbroath with 16 bedrooms is on sale for just £166,000.

Number 64 Millgate Loan occupies a central location in the coastal town. The harbour and beach are just a short walk away, as is the town’s high street.

As you might expect it isn’t exactly in move-in condition. Indeed, parts of it resemble a building site. However, the house has solid stone walls and plenty of street presence.

The accommodation sprawls over three levels. As well as 16 bedrooms, there are two kitchens and two living rooms, as well as six toilet or bathroom facilities.

Many rooms are of a good size. Image: Future Property Auctions.

There are front and rear gardens and off street parking for two or three cars.

The house is on sale with a property auction website and as such buyers should do their due diligence before purchasing. There will be an auctioneer’s fee to pay on top of the asking price.

The Arbroath house needs a lot of work. That sink has seen better days…<br />Image: Future Property Auctions.

The house has sat on the market since late summer, when it was first listed with a price tag of £195,000.

Price cut

Since then it has struggled to attract a buyer and the price has gradually been reduced to £166,000.

With two kitchens and two living rooms it could lend itself to subdivision. Image: Future Property Auctions.

The house would seem to be far too big for even the largest of families. It would perhaps be best suited to a developer who could split it into several flats or two semi-detached houses.

It certainly seems possible to add value to the property. Indeed, Arbroath recently saw what is thought to be the town’s first sale of a home for more than £1 million.

 

It will be part of Future Property Auctions’ November 2 auction sale. 

Conversation