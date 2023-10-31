Angus house with SIXTEEN bedrooms on sale for just £166k

A house in Arbroath with 16 bedrooms is on sale for just £166,000.

Number 64 Millgate Loan occupies a central location in the coastal town. The harbour and beach are just a short walk away, as is the town’s high street.

As you might expect it isn’t exactly in move-in condition. Indeed, parts of it resemble a building site. However, the house has solid stone walls and plenty of street presence.

The accommodation sprawls over three levels. As well as 16 bedrooms, there are two kitchens and two living rooms, as well as six toilet or bathroom facilities.

There are front and rear gardens and off street parking for two or three cars.

The house is on sale with a property auction website and as such buyers should do their due diligence before purchasing. There will be an auctioneer’s fee to pay on top of the asking price.

The house has sat on the market since late summer, when it was first listed with a price tag of £195,000.

Price cut

Since then it has struggled to attract a buyer and the price has gradually been reduced to £166,000.

The house would seem to be far too big for even the largest of families. It would perhaps be best suited to a developer who could split it into several flats or two semi-detached houses.

It certainly seems possible to add value to the property. Indeed, Arbroath recently saw what is thought to be the town’s first sale of a home for more than £1 million.

It will be part of Future Property Auctions’ November 2 auction sale.