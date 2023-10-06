Inside Arbroath’s first £1 million-plus home

A property believed to be the first £1 million-plus house in Arbroath has been sold to its first owners.

The keys for the house – the first constructed at the exclusive Tarriebank Home Farm development – are being handed over on Friday.

The development is part of a joint venture between AK Adamsons Property Services and Moir Construction.

According to Rightmove, previous sales in Arbroath worth more than £1m involved commercial or groups of property, meaning this is believed to be the first standalone home at that price to sell in Arbroath.

Malcolm Booth, director of AK Adamsons, said: “The property is spectacular, it’s the sheer size of it which makes it as good.

“It’s in a fabulous location and it takes full advantage of it – with spectacular views of the countryside.”

The owners of the new property have asked to stay anonymous.

The Tarriebank Farm site sits on the outskirts of Arbroath and consists of five newly built family homes.

The plots sit on the grounds of a former strawberry steading which was destroyed to make way for the development.

All homes boast panoramic views of the countryside – taking full advantage of the location.

£1m Arbroath home part of wider development

The other plots at Tarriebank Home Farm will be smaller versions of the feature property, with sales prices starting from £575,000.

Arbroath-based Voigt Architects is also involved in the project.

There are currently three properties still for sale – with the showhome at plot two in its final stages.

As well as the Arbroath development, Moir Construction is behind the Inverkeilor site on the outskirts of Kirkton in Angus.

