For sale: £650k St Andrews cottage round is footsteps from famous Old Course

A three-bedroom cottage in St Andrews, footsteps away from the world-famous Old Course, is for sale.

The semi-detached property, on Gillespie Wynd, was originally built as a chauffeur’s cottage to one of the large houses on The Scores.

Part of the ground floor was a garage but has now been incorporated into the accommodation.

The house is reached by a door from the wynd. It has its own gate to the parking area, off the lane in front of the house.

The two-floored house has an obscure arrangement, with the sitting room, kitchen and dining hall all situated on the upper floor.

The two smaller bedrooms take up most of the ground floor, with one featuring a walk-in cupboard with hanging rail.

You can also find the shower room downstairs, as well as an old coal store.

Upstairs is a landing with storage cupboard. The dining area is located across from the staircase.

The kitchen sits right beside the dining area and comes with fitted units, shelved larder and a laundry cupboard.

On the other side of the staircase is the sitting room, with a brick fireplace and display shelves.

The main bedroom sits next to the sitting room, with a separate WC wedged between the room and the kitchen.

There is a triangular area in front of the house that is used as a car parking space. Drivers have a right of access along the lane from Albany Place.

The property is being marketed by Savills for offers over £650,000.

Outside St Andrews, the five-bedroom Wester Haining has seen its asking price drop by £60,000.