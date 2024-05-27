For sale: £650k St Andrews cottage round is footsteps from famous Old Course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: £650k St Andrews cottage round is footsteps from famous Old Course

The three-bedroom property on Gillespie Wynd also provides foot access to The Scores.

By Ben MacDonald
Gillespie Wynd property for sale
The Gillespie Wynd property sits close to the Old Course. Image: Savills

A three-bedroom cottage in St Andrews, footsteps away from the world-famous Old Course, is for sale.

The semi-detached property, on Gillespie Wynd, was originally built as a chauffeur’s cottage to one of the large houses on The Scores.

Part of the ground floor was a garage but has now been incorporated into the accommodation.

The house is reached by a door from the wynd. It has its own gate to the parking area, off the lane in front of the house.

Gillespie Wynd. Image: Savills
The house is near the Old Course. Image: Savills
You can enter via Albany Place. Image: Savills
The lane to the parking area. Image: Savills
The wynd to The Scores. Image: Savills
Gate to the wynd. Image: Savills
The entrance from the wynd. Image: Savills

The two-floored house has an obscure arrangement, with the sitting room, kitchen and dining hall all situated on the upper floor.

The two smaller bedrooms take up most of the ground floor, with one featuring a walk-in cupboard with hanging rail.

You can also find the shower room downstairs, as well as an old coal store.

The hallway. Image: Savills
The second bedroom. Image: Savills
The third bedroom. Image: Savills
The shower room. Image: Savills
The staircase. Image: Savills

Upstairs is a landing with storage cupboard. The dining area is located across from the staircase.

The kitchen sits right beside the dining area and comes with fitted units, shelved larder and a laundry cupboard.

On the other side of the staircase is the sitting room, with a brick fireplace and display shelves.

The main bedroom sits next to the sitting room, with a separate WC wedged between the room and the kitchen.

The kitchen. Image: Savills
The kitchen and dining area. Image: Savills
The dining area. Image: Savills
The sitting room. Image: Savills
The room features a brick fireplace and display shelves. Image: Savills
The main bedroom. Image: Savills
The WC sits between the bedroom and kitchen. Image: Savills

There is a triangular area in front of the house that is used as a car parking space. Drivers have a right of access along the lane from Albany Place.

The property is being marketed by Savills for offers over £650,000.

Outside St Andrews, the five-bedroom Wester Haining has seen its asking price drop by £60,000.

