Dundee man chased DPD driver round van with Stanley knife

Eric Stewart's drunken behaviour landed him with another prison sentence, having previously been locked up for running over a child on his mobility scooter.

By Ross Gardiner
DPD van
The DPD driver was chased twice around his van by Stanley knife-wielding Stewart in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

An intoxicated Dundee man chased a delivery driver around his own van while waving a Stanley knife.

Eric Stewart has been jailed again after admitting terrorising the DPD employee and hammering his window when he sought refuge in his van.

Stewart, 44, who uses a walking stick, was jailed for 20 months at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was once locked up for mowing down a child while riding his mobility scooter in Dundee city centre.

On another occasion he crashed his scooter while intoxicated and failed to give police a breath sample.

Terrifying ordeal

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said the DPD driver was on shift in Dundee on November 22 last year.

He parked his van to make a delivery at noon and when he returned, found Stewart trying to open the driver’s door.

Stewart muttered something about trying to get tea to him, then pulled out a Stanley knife from his pocket and began his chase.

The driver ran two laps of his vehicle before making it safely into the driver’s seat.

Because of his pumping adrenaline, he struggled to start the vehicle and Stewart began banging his knife on the window.

The accused eventually walked off to a nearby Co-op, where he met the driver again and challenged him to fight.

He was traced by police at home later that afternoon.

In the dock

Stewart admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Forest Park Place and Brook Street by brandishing the blade and challenging his victim to fight.

He also admitted possessing the offensive weapon and failing to turn up to court in March.

Stewart – currently of HMP Perth having been jailed for four months in May –  has eight previous convictions for violence, with four convictions involving weapons, the last in 2001.

Solicitor Gary Foulis said: “He had been drinking very heavily, his life has been blighted by addiction issues.

“He has very little recollection of matters on this day.

“At the time, he was dealing with a couple of bereavements in his family.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “I understand that you may well have addiction issues but my concern is the safety of the public.”

