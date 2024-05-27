‘I’ve lost 4st and bled since giving birth – call from Ninewells has now given me hope’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘I’ve lost 4st and bled since giving birth – call from Ninewells has now given me hope’

Becky Smith says she was "in tears" when medics reached out to her after reading her story in The Courier.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Becky Smith has fresh hope after a call from medics at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Becky Smith/Google Street View
Becky Smith has fresh hope after a call from medics at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Becky Smith/Google Street View

A Dundee mum says she was left “in tears” when medics reached out to her after reading about her ordeal in The Courier.

Becky Smith told last week how she felt “nobody is listening to me” after losing four stone and bleeding daily since giving birth to son Romeo in February 2023.

The 22-year-old said she had been told she had an endometrial polyp – an abnormal growth in the uterus – but due to its size, it would not be removed.

Speaking to The Courier last week, Becky said she was “desperate for help” and feared something “more sinister” was going on with her health.

Dundee mum left bleeding after birth
Becky has had health problems since bringing Romeo into the world. Image: Becky Smith

She said: “I just don’t know what to do next – I’m desperate for help so I can start to get on with life and enjoy my little boy.”

But now Becky, from The Glens, has been given hope that her health issues might finally be addressed.

She says just a day after sharing her concerns, she received a phone call from the gynaecology department at Ninewells Hospital.

Dundee mum set to receive scan after weight loss and bleeding

A scan is now being arranged so medics can check what is causing her so much pain and worry.

Becky said: “I was in tears when I got the call. I couldn’t believe it.

“They said they will get me to a gynaecology clinic where I will get another internal scan to check if the polyp that was discovered is still there.

“If it is, I am hopeful it will now be removed.

“I’m so happy. Maybe now I can start living my life the way I should be.

Becky Smith bleeding since birth
Baby Romeo. Image: Becky Smith

“I hope to be able to put weight back on and enjoy my time with Romeo.

“The article in The Courier seems to have made people at the hospital sit up and listen to what I was saying – until now no one has been listening to me.”

She says it is now a “waiting game” for an appointment to come through.

NHS Tayside previously said it could not comment on individual cases but encouraged Becky to raise any concerns she had with the patient experience team.

