‘I’ve lost 4st and bled since giving birth – call from Ninewells has now given me hope’

A Dundee mum says she was left “in tears” when medics reached out to her after reading about her ordeal in The Courier.

Becky Smith told last week how she felt “nobody is listening to me” after losing four stone and bleeding daily since giving birth to son Romeo in February 2023.

The 22-year-old said she had been told she had an endometrial polyp – an abnormal growth in the uterus – but due to its size, it would not be removed.

Speaking to The Courier last week, Becky said she was “desperate for help” and feared something “more sinister” was going on with her health.

She said: “I just don’t know what to do next – I’m desperate for help so I can start to get on with life and enjoy my little boy.”

But now Becky, from The Glens, has been given hope that her health issues might finally be addressed.

She says just a day after sharing her concerns, she received a phone call from the gynaecology department at Ninewells Hospital.

Dundee mum set to receive scan after weight loss and bleeding

A scan is now being arranged so medics can check what is causing her so much pain and worry.

Becky said: “I was in tears when I got the call. I couldn’t believe it.

“They said they will get me to a gynaecology clinic where I will get another internal scan to check if the polyp that was discovered is still there.

“If it is, I am hopeful it will now be removed.

“I’m so happy. Maybe now I can start living my life the way I should be.

“I hope to be able to put weight back on and enjoy my time with Romeo.

“The article in The Courier seems to have made people at the hospital sit up and listen to what I was saying – until now no one has been listening to me.”

She says it is now a “waiting game” for an appointment to come through.

NHS Tayside previously said it could not comment on individual cases but encouraged Becky to raise any concerns she had with the patient experience team.