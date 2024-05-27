£1k reward to reunite Dundee pensioner with pet dog

A £1,000 reward is being offered in a bid to reunite a Dundee pensioner with his pet dog.

Bert Stewart has been heartbroken since his pet of 10 years went missing from his garden more than three weeks ago.

Bert, 90, fears the Chihuahua may have been stolen from the Lawside Road/Loons Road area, where he lives.

A reward of £500 was offered at first but £1,000 is now being offered for information that might lead to Bert being reunited with the dog – who is not being named publicly.

Dundee pensioner ‘broken’ at loss of dog

The reward is being offered via the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus Facebook page – which says it will treat anyone who shares information with confidence.

Bert’s daughter, Susan Coutts, said: “It has been three weeks now and no sign of her at all.

“Dad is broken as a result of losing his beloved pet.

“She was there with him all the time and he is heartbroken at her loss.

“You cannot begin to imagine how distraught my dad is, he is broken beyond repair.

“My dad is a strong man but this may just be too much for him.”

Bert’s dog disappeared from his garden while he was hoovering one day at the beginning of May.

Susan added: “I would love to think that we could get her back and that this reward might lead to information that helps to find her.

“However, you have to be realistic and accept that might not happen.

“But we won’t give up hope – you never know we might just get her back home.

“If someone has taken her and they live locally, we would ask them to come to their senses and return my dad’s dog to him.”

The missing dog was reported to police, who say they are continuing to investigate the case.