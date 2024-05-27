£1k reward to reunite Dundee pensioner with pet dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

£1k reward to reunite Dundee pensioner with pet dog

Bert Stewart's Chihuahua went missing from his garden more than three weeks ago.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Bert Stewart and his beloved Chihuhua.
Bert Stewart and his beloved Chihuahua. Image: Susan Coutts

A £1,000 reward is being offered in a bid to reunite a Dundee pensioner with his pet dog.

Bert Stewart has been heartbroken since his pet of 10 years went missing from his garden more than three weeks ago.

Bert, 90, fears the Chihuahua may have been stolen from the Lawside Road/Loons Road area, where he lives.

A reward of £500 was offered at first but £1,000 is now being offered for information that might lead to Bert being reunited with the dog – who is not being named publicly.

Dundee pensioner ‘broken’ at loss of dog

The reward is being offered via the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus Facebook page – which says it will treat anyone who shares information with confidence.

Bert’s daughter, Susan Coutts, said: “It has been three weeks now and no sign of her at all.

“Dad is broken as a result of losing his beloved pet.

“She was there with him all the time and he is heartbroken at her loss.

“You cannot begin to imagine how distraught my dad is, he is broken beyond repair.

“My dad is a strong man but this may just be too much for him.”

Dundee dog feared stolen
The missing Chihuahua. Image: Susan Coutts

Bert’s dog disappeared from his garden while he was hoovering one day at the beginning of May.

Susan added: “I would love to think that we could get her back and that this reward might lead to information that helps to find her.

“However, you have to be realistic and accept that might not happen.

“But we won’t give up hope – you never know we might just get her back home.

“If someone has taken her and they live locally, we would ask them to come to their senses and return my dad’s dog to him.”

The missing dog was reported to police, who say they are continuing to investigate the case.

More from Dundee

Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde at a workshop session for No Love Songs. Image: Alastair More
The View singer Kyle Falconer 'to spend year travelling world with family' after leaving…
Miroslav Novotny
Arbroath man turned his home into huge cannabis farm
Becky Smith has fresh hope after a call from medics at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Becky Smith/Google Street View
'I've lost 4st and bled since giving birth - call from Ninewells has now…
DPD van
Dundee man chased DPD driver round van with Stanley knife
Steven Mackie, left, saved team-mate Chris Wright thanks to CPR and a defibrillator.
Dundee man saved by five-a-side team-mate's defibrillator training
Darren Hogg
Ex-para's weapons arsenal found after Dundee multi rampage
Queen Anne cruise ship arrives in the Forth
On board Cunard's new luxury cruise ship who sailed up the River Forth today
5
Elizabeth Glennie's red Vauxhall Corsa has been repeatedly vandalised. Image: Supplied
Dundee woman fears returning home as car targeted nine times in five months by…
Scott Townshend(left) with Jimmy Fyffe toasting to success. Image: Paul Reid
Inside the new-look Sandy's Bar as Lochee pub reopens following six-figure facelift
Dundee charity worker death
Tributes flood in for 'ray of sunshine' Dundee charity worker who died suddenly

Conversation