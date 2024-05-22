Dundee mum, 22, says ‘nobody is listening to me’ after ‘losing 4 stone and bleeding daily’ following birth of son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee mum, 22, says ‘nobody is listening to me’ after ‘losing 4 stone and bleeding daily’ following birth of son

Becky Smith says she is missing out on doing normal things with son Romeo.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee mum health worries
Becky Smith with son Romeo. Image: Becky Smith

A Dundee mum says “nobody is listening to me” after she lost four stone and was left bleeding daily after the birth of her son.

Becky Smith, 22, from the Glens area of the city, says her health problems started after she gave birth to her son Romeo in February 2023.

The birth was traumatic for both mum and baby, with Becky suffering a placenta abruption – when the placenta separates from the inner wall of the uterus before birth.

Medics then had to use a vacuum cup to deliver Romeo when his heart stopped.

Following the delivery, Becky was rushed to theatre for stitches to a third-degree tear.

Becky Smith bleeding since delivery of her baby
Becky and Romeo in hospital after his birth. Image: Becky Smith

At the time, Becky praised the NHS staff who had treated her – with her thanks even shared by NHS Tayside on Facebook.

But she has suffered a series of health issues since and feels they are not being taken seriously enough.

She said: “Nobody is listening to me.

“I feel so let down and just want to help other young mums to keep demanding tests.”

Dundee mum ‘desperate for help’ after health issues following birth of son

Becky says she has been bleeding heavily each day since giving birth.

She said: “I still have to use really big maternity pads to contain the bleeding.

“I am in constant agony and have lost four stone in weight since Romeo was born.

“I was just over 10 stone after he was born and now I am down to just over six stone.

“I am desperate for help. Because of what is happening, I haven’t been able to be a proper mum to Romeo and I feel I am losing out on so much.

“The pain keeps me in bed a lot of the time and I rely on my mum to help out with Romeo.

“I can’t even do simple things like taking him swimming.”

Becky Smith bleeding since birth
Romeo shortly after his birth. Image: Becky Smith

After pushing to have a scan, Becky was told she had an endometrial polyp – an abnormal growth in the uterus.

She wants it to be removed but claims she has been told that will not happen because it is not big enough.

She added: “I just don’t know what to do next – I’m desperate for help so I can start to get on with life and enjoy my little boy.

“I’m also really worried that there is something more sinister going on with my health.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Due to patient confidentiality we are unable to comment on matters relating to individual cases.

“We would invite Ms Smith to contact our patient experience team with any concerns she may have.”

More from Dundee

The crash on Old Glamis Road. Image: Supplied
Dundee pensioner's shock as car crashes through garden wall
John Milne at Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee paedophile took sick selfie with young child
Aldi, Stack, Dundee
Dundee Aldi worker left scarred after suspected shoplifter began swinging blade
The View guitarist Pete Reilly married his partner Phoebe in Spain
EXCLUSIVE: Inside The View guitarist Pete Reilly's wedding as bandmate Kyle Falconer hosts 'proper…
St John's RC High School in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council to spend £500k on St John's High School portable classrooms
Asda Supermarket Milton
Man, 27, reported to prosecutors after Dundee Asda security guard attacked with bottle
Camperdown Wildlife Park, Crieff Hydro Hotel and RRS Discovery.
Dundee, Perthshire and Stirling attractions win big at national awards
heavy rain forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
30-hour heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Billy Pirie left Seaton Grove Care Home unnoticed. Image: DC Thomson/SNS Group
Wife's anger after Dundee FC legend goes missing from Arbroath care home
An aerial view of how homes on the site of the former Hilltown Indoor Market could look. Image: Springfield
Green-light given to major housing development at former Hilltown Indoor Market

Conversation