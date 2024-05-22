Dundee mum, 22, says ‘nobody is listening to me’ after ‘losing 4 stone and bleeding daily’ following birth of son

A Dundee mum says “nobody is listening to me” after she lost four stone and was left bleeding daily after the birth of her son.

Becky Smith, 22, from the Glens area of the city, says her health problems started after she gave birth to her son Romeo in February 2023.

The birth was traumatic for both mum and baby, with Becky suffering a placenta abruption – when the placenta separates from the inner wall of the uterus before birth.

Medics then had to use a vacuum cup to deliver Romeo when his heart stopped.

Following the delivery, Becky was rushed to theatre for stitches to a third-degree tear.

At the time, Becky praised the NHS staff who had treated her – with her thanks even shared by NHS Tayside on Facebook.

But she has suffered a series of health issues since and feels they are not being taken seriously enough.

She said: “Nobody is listening to me.

“I feel so let down and just want to help other young mums to keep demanding tests.”

Becky says she has been bleeding heavily each day since giving birth.

She said: “I still have to use really big maternity pads to contain the bleeding.

“I am in constant agony and have lost four stone in weight since Romeo was born.

“I was just over 10 stone after he was born and now I am down to just over six stone.

“I am desperate for help. Because of what is happening, I haven’t been able to be a proper mum to Romeo and I feel I am losing out on so much.

“The pain keeps me in bed a lot of the time and I rely on my mum to help out with Romeo.

“I can’t even do simple things like taking him swimming.”

After pushing to have a scan, Becky was told she had an endometrial polyp – an abnormal growth in the uterus.

She wants it to be removed but claims she has been told that will not happen because it is not big enough.

She added: “I just don’t know what to do next – I’m desperate for help so I can start to get on with life and enjoy my little boy.

“I’m also really worried that there is something more sinister going on with my health.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Due to patient confidentiality we are unable to comment on matters relating to individual cases.

“We would invite Ms Smith to contact our patient experience team with any concerns she may have.”