First look at Sweetpea in St Andrews – the award-winning Dundee cafe’s sister venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

First look at Sweetpea in St Andrews – the award-winning Dundee cafe’s sister venue

Zoe Lawson, who runs Sweetpea Cafe in Dundee, is opening a new cafe in St Andrews Museum.

Zoe Lawson, who runs Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry, has opened a new sister cafe in St Andrews, Sweetpea at the Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Zoe Lawson, who runs Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry, has opened a new sister cafe in St Andrews, Sweetpea at the Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Sweetpea cafe in Broughty Ferry is getting a sister, the new Sweetpea at the Museum which has arrived in St Andrews.

The new cafe, which opens on Wednesday May 22 can be found inside St Andrews Museum, in the heart of the Fife town.

There’s a grassy area, playpark, tennis courts and bowling green surrounding the museum.

“It’s really exciting to open up another venue,” says Zoe Lawson, who runs Sweetpea in Broughty Ferry.

“It’s kind of a bit scary too to be honest – but a good scary!”

Sweetpea at the Museum is now open in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The new eatery will be slightly bigger than her Dundee cafe, with 28 seats for hungry cafegoers to fill.

There will be a laid back atmosphere in Sweetpea at the Museum.

“You’ll feel welcome in our really relaxed in environment,” Zoe says.

“It’s like you’re being taken into our home, really.”

New St Andrews eatery was meant to be

“I’ve been looking for a second cafe probably since a year after opening Sweetpea,” laughs Zoe.

“Just because I felt like there was a demand for our customers. Especially after we opened up seven days and we still had to turn people away.”

Peach iced tea and more from Sweetpea at the Museum, opening today. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Zoe looked at other potential venues in Dundee, Tayport and St Andrews and never found anything that felt right.

“I think I’m quite fussy,” says Zoe.

“As soon as I walk into a space, I can feel it already whether it’s a ‘yes’ or a ‘no.

“It was actually a regular customer of ours who mentioned St Andrews Museum.

“As soon as I walked in, and saw how bright and floral the cafe space was, it felt right.

“It was so open, with the big windows, and you can see out to that grassy area.”

Customers are ‘calling out for’ more from Sweetpea

Zoe’s Dundee eatery, Sweetpea cafe, is regularly fully booked, with queues out the door on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.

The venue was awarded Independent Cafe of the Year in The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024.

A selection of the Sweetpea at the Museum offerings including the hot dog, chicken harissa bagel and halloumi harissa hash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I still get so surprised when I look back at five and half years ago when we first opened,” says Zoe.

“When I look at the diary and see Saturday after Saturday fully booked, it feels really good.

“Looking back to where we were, it’s just crazy. I never thought when we first opened that people would be booking to come to a cafe, especially in my mind what is such a wee cafe.

“I still get a shock when people call to book a table, and I say, ‘oh, are you doing anything nice?’

“And they say ‘we’re coming from Edinburgh, we just want to come to you’.

“I think that’s what has made opening this one so good, because our customers are really calling out for it, they’re wanting to see us more.”

What’s on the menu at Sweetpea at the Museum, St Andrews?

While the food offering at Sweetpea at the Museum will start off the same as in Zoe’s Broughty Ferry cafe, the menu is likely to change.

When the museum changes their exhibition, Zoe plans to add themed items to the menu.

The menu is just a “guideline” though, she says, and visitors to her cafes can ask for substitutes, alternatives and more.

Turkish eggs served with edible flowers at new St Andrews cafe, Sweetpea at the Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Especially if you have dietary requirements, you shouldn’t be worried about anything,” says 29-year-old Zoe.

“If you’re vegan or gluten-free, you’ll be able to come in and know that it won’t just be that boring, bog-standard brownie that everyone seems to do.

“You’ve got options. We can accommodate anyone and everyone.

“Even if that’s just someone that’s a bit of a plain Jane who just wants a cheese sandwich.

“We say that our menu is very much a guideline, and we can change it to what people want.

“We would rather people leave full and happy, than hungry and a bit disappointed.”

  • Address: St Andrews Museum, Kinburn Park, Doubledykes Rd, St Andrews KY16 9DP

More from Food & Drink

Gillian Veal is hosting an "intimate" dinner at the V&A during the Dundee Food Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee foodie legend Gillian Veal 'humbled' to host exclusive V&A dinner during city food…
Looking for the best places to dine al fresco in Dundee? We've got you covered with our list of favourites, including Heather Street Food. Image: Heather Street Food.
6 of the best places to dine al fresco in Dundee this summer
Sarah Rankin with her new cookbook, Kith.
Kinross MasterChef star Sarah Rankin’s first book, Kith, is just for starters
Restaurant reviewer Brian Stormont tried out Perthshire pork loin and more on his review of The Coorie Inn, Muthill. Image: The Coorie Inn.
A comforting culinary cuddle at the Coorie Inn in Muthill
Xoco chocolate, barley koji, salted milk ice cream.
Cooking is an 'art form' at Fife chef Stuart Ralston's Lyla
Stephen Marshall and partner Lucy Hine run Futtle, an organic Fife brewery near Saint Monans, with their dog Rita.
Meet the East Neuk couple using foraged seaweed to brew beer
There are delicious scones aplenty in Perthshire, including these fruit scones available from the Dunkeld House Hotel. Image: Dunkeld House Hotel.
5 of the best places in Perthshire for a perfect scone
Lauren Runciman has reopened the restaurant which began her restaurant portfolio, The White Goose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
First look: The White Goose restaurant reopens on Dundee's Dock Street, serving up Italian…
Adam Richman at Willowgate Cafe in Perth.
Man v Food's Alan Richman hails 'perfect' Perth café in glowing TV review of…
Sharon and Grant Avery have been blown away by support for their Guardbridge Mexican street food spot Box Tacos.
Guardbridge 'tacoway' serves adventurous Mexican street food - but is it any good?

Conversation