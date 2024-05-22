Owen Beck sends heartfelt farewell message to Dundee and Dens faithful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Owen Beck sends heartfelt farewell message to Dundee and Dens faithful

The Liverpool loanee's time at Dens Park came to an end after a stellar season in dark blue.

By George Cran
Owen Beck impressed once more for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Owen Beck celebrates a Dundee goal at Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Owen Beck says Dundee fans “will always have a special place in my heart” as he took to social media to show his gratitude to the Dark Blues.

The Liverpool star’s loan deal ended this week after a brilliant season at Dens Park.

The Wales U/21 international played 29 times, scoring twice, as he helped propel the newly-promoted club into the Premiership’s top six.

Though his season ended at the start of March due to a groin injury, Beck joined his Dundee team-mates at the recent PFA Scotland Awards dinner and for the final fixture of the season against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

On Tuesday night the flying full-back said farewell to the club.

Beck took to social media to write: “From the bottom of my heart I want to thank every single person involved with Dundee football club from the coaching staff, teammates, fans, and everyone else who has played a part in my time at the club.

“You gave me a chance to play my first proper season in senior football and what a season it was.

“We made some great memories that I’m truly grateful for.

“Thank you – to the manager and coaching staff for pushing me everyday to become not only a better football player, but also a better person, my teammates for welcoming me in from day one.

Owen Beck thanks fans
Owen Beck joined his team-mates in thanking Dundee fans after the season finale despite being injured. Image: Shutterstock

“And being a pleasure to represent the club with, and also the fans for supporting me since the day I joined on loan treating me like one of your own, you will always have a special place in my heart.

“Gutted I couldn’t play my part in the last bit of the season.

“Thank you!

“Up the DEES!”

‘Special memories’

Owen Dodgson in action for Dundee against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Another Owen on loan last season, Owen Dodgson, also took time to thank the club after ending his six months on loan from Burnley.

He said: “I just want to thank all the players, staff & fans for making me feel so welcome since joining the club in January.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my experience and made some special memories, getting top six was one of those.

“Wishing you all the best in the future!

“Up the Dees”

Aaron Donnelly.
Aaron Donnelly enjoyed his loan spell at Dundee. Image: SNS

Aaron Donnelly is heading back to Nottingham Forest and has similar sentiments for the club.

He took to Instagram to write: “A season full of ups and downs with a special group of boys!

“Thanks for everything @dundeefcofficial”

Courier Sport also spoke exclusively to Amadou Bakayoko after his loan spell ended in which he included “a massive thank you to the fans” as he discussed his future.

More from Dundee FC

Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with players and fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
The inside story of Dundee's triumphant Premiership return: Finding Paul McGowan, Rangers rancour and…
Tony Docherty's first season as a manager has been a roaring success
Tony Docherty delighted 'gut feeling' about Dundee job paid off as he reveals early…
2
Jon McCracken enjoyed a run in the Dundee team during his loan spell. Image: SNS
Jon McCracken released by Norwich City after Dundee loan spell ends
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee are shining both on and off the park - and I'm…
Amadou Bakayoko celebrates his winner at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Amadou Bakayoko says he'd 'love' Dundee return this summer
Shaun Byrne
Shaun Byrne among 14 end-of-season Dundee exits
Aaron Donnelly
Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly secures Northern Ireland call-up
Stuart Gauld applause at Dens
Mum 'cried happy tears' as fans and players paid tribute to Dundee FC fan,…
Luke McCowan in goggles
5 memorable Luke McCowan moments as Dundee's top scorer earns Player of the Year…
Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan celebrate at Dens Park - the pair had brilliant seasons for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee stars Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron scoop the awards at the DSA Player…

Conversation