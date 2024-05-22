Owen Beck sends heartfelt farewell message to Dundee and Dens faithful

Owen Beck says Dundee fans “will always have a special place in my heart” as he took to social media to show his gratitude to the Dark Blues.

The Liverpool star’s loan deal ended this week after a brilliant season at Dens Park.

The Wales U/21 international played 29 times, scoring twice, as he helped propel the newly-promoted club into the Premiership’s top six.

Though his season ended at the start of March due to a groin injury, Beck joined his Dundee team-mates at the recent PFA Scotland Awards dinner and for the final fixture of the season against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

On Tuesday night the flying full-back said farewell to the club.

From the bottom of my heart I want to thank every single person involved with Dundee football club from the coaching staff, teammates, fans, and everyone else who has played a part in my time at the club. You gave me a chance to play my first proper season in senior football 1/4 pic.twitter.com/4QoNSJr8Ul — Owen Beck (@Owenbeck02) May 21, 2024

Beck took to social media to write: “From the bottom of my heart I want to thank every single person involved with Dundee football club from the coaching staff, teammates, fans, and everyone else who has played a part in my time at the club.

“You gave me a chance to play my first proper season in senior football and what a season it was.

“We made some great memories that I’m truly grateful for.

“Thank you – to the manager and coaching staff for pushing me everyday to become not only a better football player, but also a better person, my teammates for welcoming me in from day one.

“And being a pleasure to represent the club with, and also the fans for supporting me since the day I joined on loan treating me like one of your own, you will always have a special place in my heart.

“Gutted I couldn’t play my part in the last bit of the season.

“Thank you!

“Up the DEES!”

‘Special memories’

Another Owen on loan last season, Owen Dodgson, also took time to thank the club after ending his six months on loan from Burnley.

He said: “I just want to thank all the players, staff & fans for making me feel so welcome since joining the club in January.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my experience and made some special memories, getting top six was one of those.

“Wishing you all the best in the future!

“Up the Dees”

Aaron Donnelly is heading back to Nottingham Forest and has similar sentiments for the club.

He took to Instagram to write: “A season full of ups and downs with a special group of boys!

“Thanks for everything @dundeefcofficial”

Courier Sport also spoke exclusively to Amadou Bakayoko after his loan spell ended in which he included “a massive thank you to the fans” as he discussed his future.